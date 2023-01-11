FullSpeed Automotive® Paves the Way for a Strong 2023 with Major Brand Acquisition and Revolutionary New Store Models Set to Accelerate Growth

Leader in Automotive Aftermarket Repair Sets Sights on 1,000 units by Year-End

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FullSpeed Automotive, one of the nation's largest franchisors and operators of automotive aftermarket repair facilities, has closed out a remarkable 2022. Brand milestones include the acquisition of Kwik Kar that now joins FullSpeed's flagship brands Grease Monkey® and SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service®, alongside record-breaking growth with 270 combined openings, 36 awarded franchisees, and 44 acquisitions. Now boasting over 900 company, franchised, and licensed units, FullSpeed aims for its growth goal of 1,000 units by the end of 2023.

FullSpeed Automotive (PRNewsfoto/FullSpeed Automotive) (PRNewswire)

In early 2022, FullSpeed celebrated its 700th location - Grease Monkey located in Garden Grove, CA - that opened in January. On the heels of this announcement, FullSpeed acquired Kwik Kar, which included the acquisition of the intellectual property of Kwik Industries, Inc. that was completed in July, including ownership of the Kwik Kar brand as well as FullSpeed purchasing from local independent operators a total of 25 more Kwik Kar related centers.

To rev up development and enhance performance in the year ahead, FullSpeed has strengthened its executive suite with several new hires and promotions. Rob Lynch was hired as Chief Executive Officer, bringing 35 years of franchise industry experience to the team. Ron Stilwell, who previously served as FullSpeed Automotive's Chief Development Officer and helped grow unit count by 31% in 2022, was promoted to President of Franchising. Sarah Hamp was also recently appointed Chief Marketing Officer to help oversee all brand and digital marketing efforts with her more than two decades of marketing experience at some of the country's leading automotive repair and quick lube brands.

"This is such an exciting time to be part of the FullSpeed team. Coming off the heels of such a successful year with the Kwik Kar acquisition and Store of the Future models, FullSpeed has truly stepped up as a true leader in the auto aftermarket repair industry," said Rob Lynch, Chief Executive Officer of FullSpeed Automotive. "We are continuing to push the standards and create a better experience for our franchisees and our customers. This is only the start - 2023 holds immense growth potential for FullSpeed."

One of FullSpeed's biggest announcements in 2022 was the debut of its "Store of the Future" models, which aim to emphasize and enhance customer experience while improving efficiency for franchisees. The appearance of facilities in the auto aftermarket repair industry has been largely untouched for years, making FullSpeed's all new models for both Grease Monkey and SpeeDee a revolutionary move in an effort to modernize the industry. The new modern designs and state-of-the-art technology with artificial intelligence plan to begin beta testing in Q2 2023.

FullSpeed Automotive's achievements have not gone unnoticed. For the fifth year in a row Grease Monkey (#6) and SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service (#14) have been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a Top Franchise for Veterans. Both brands also ranked in Entrepreneur's 2023 Franchise 500 with Grease Monkey at #182 and SpeeDee at #415, making it their seventh and fifth consecutive year being included, respectively.

FullSpeed Automotive is looking to bring on qualified and engaged individuals seeking single, multi-unit, and conversion opportunities. When franchisees invest with FullSpeed Automotive brands, they're investing in an organization with a strong culture, solid systems, and proven business models backed with a combined 70+ years of experience in providing quality car care in the industry. FullSpeed Automotive's acquisition strategy has also played a key role in nationwide expansion and remains a strong business focal point for growth.

For more information on Grease Monkey or SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service, visit greasemonkeyfranchise.com, speedeeoilfranchise.com, or call 800-364-0352.

About FullSpeed Automotive®

FullSpeed Automotive® is among the nation's largest franchisors and operators of automotive aftermarket repair facilities and home to flagship brands Grease Monkey®, SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service®, and Kwik Kar. FullSpeed Brands offers oil changes, tire sales and rotations, brake services, car washes, and other ancillary services through multiple brand formats that target several desirable segments of the service market. The company's strategic geographic footprint of 900 -plus franchised and company-owned locations provide density in high growth markets. In 2022, both Grease Monkey and SpeeDee were included in Entrepreneur's prestigious Franchise 500 ranking. FullSpeed is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado. For more information, go to www.fullspeedautomotive.com.

About Grease Monkey®

Founded in 1978 and part of the FullSpeed Automotive® family of brands, Grease Monkey has over 40 years of expertise in oil changes and automotive maintenance. There are more than 490 Grease Monkey auto centers in the United States, China, Colombia, Mexico, and Saudi Arabia. In 2022, Grease Monkey was named to Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises list as well as included in the prestigious Franchise 500 ranking for the sixth consecutive year. Grease Monkey is also proud to have received the VetFran 5–Star rating demonstrating its extraordinary commitment to "provide access and opportunities in franchising to our Nation's Veterans and their Spouses." For more information, go to www.greasemonkeyfranchise.com.

About SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service

Founded in 1980, SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service is a franchise-based full-service automotive care company headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO. SpeeDee is a subsidiary of FullSpeed Automotive®. There are more than 185 SpeeDee auto centers located throughout the United States and Mexico. In 2022, SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service was included in Entrepreneur's prestigious Franchise 500 ranking for the fourth consecutive year. SpeeDee is also proud to have received the VetFran 5–Star rating demonstrating its extraordinary commitment to "provide access and opportunities in franchising to our Nation's Veterans and their Spouses." For more information, visit www.speedeeoilfranchise.com.

