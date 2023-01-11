CHICAGO AUTO SHOW ANNOUNCES HYATT REGENCY MCCORMICK PLACE AS OFFICIAL HOTEL PARTNER

CHICAGO, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chicago Auto Show is partnering once again with the Hyatt Regency McCormick Place to provide exhibitors, media and consumers with special room rates surrounding the 2023 show, Feb. 11-20 at McCormick Place. This year's event grows back into two exhibit halls and is positioned to be the most experiential yet. The 2023 show will feature a record-breaking seven indoor test tracks, four outdoor test drive opportunities on city streets and an all-new Chicago Drives Electric indoor EV track—triple the size of the previous show's EV track.

2023 Chicago Auto Show Returns to McCormick Place Feb. 11-20 (PRNewswire)

The Hyatt Regency is conveniently connected to McCormick Place providing easy access without having to step outdoors.

The Hyatt Regency McCormick Place is conveniently connected to the McCormick Place convention center providing easy show access without even having to step foot outdoors. The hotel offers multiple food and beverage outlets at a discount to overnight Chicago Auto Show guests just steps from the show floor. Just a short walk from the show floor, guests will enjoy modern guestrooms and sweeping views of the Chicago Skyline. The negotiated room rate for the Chicago Auto Show block is $163. The negotiated rate for First Look for Charity – scheduled for Friday, Feb. 10 – is $143. Internet and health club/pool access is included with the price of the room.

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome our longtime partners at the Chicago Auto Show back this year," said Jarrod McLauchlin, director of sales, Hyatt Regency McCormick Place. "The show brings thousands of car enthusiasts from the Chicagoland area together and it's something we look forward to each year. We'll see you at the show."

Hotel rates are subject to availability and booking deadlines. All rates are net non-commissionable and neither the hotel nor the auto show will pay commissions on these rates. The booking deadline date for all rates is Jan. 27, 2023. There is a 72-hour cancellation policy to avoid a one-night room and tax charge.

For more information and to make a reservation, visit www.chicagoautoshow.com/about-the-show/official-hotels/. For more information on the 2023 Chicago Auto Show or First Look for Charity, please visit ChicagoAutoShow.com or ChicagoAutoShow.com/media.

About the Chicago Auto Show

First staged in 1901, the Chicago Auto Show is the nation's longest running auto exposition in North America. The show is produced by the Chicagoland's new-car dealer association, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association, which has staged the show since 1935. The 2023 public show is Feb. 11-20 at McCormick Place. For more information and the latest updates, visit ChicagoAutoShow.com or Facebook.com/ChicagoAutoShow.com.

About the Chicago Automobile Trade Association

Founded in 1904 and located in Oakbrook Terrace, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association is comprised of more than 400 franchised new-car dealers and an additional 150 allied members. The group's dealer members employ about 19,000 people in the metropolitan area. The association has produced the world famous Chicago Auto Show since 1935. For more information, please visit www.CATA.info.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Chicago Auto Show