Built In Honors Angle Health in Its Esteemed 2023 Best Places To Work Awards

Angle Health Recognized as One of San Francisco's Best Startups to Work For on Built In's Best Places to Work List

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Built In today announced that Angle Health was honored in its 2023 Best Places To Work Awards. Specifically, Angle Health earned a place on its list of San Francisco Best Startups to Work For. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in large tech markets across the U.S.

"We're thrilled to be recognized as one of San Francisco's Best Startups to Work For for 2023," says Ty Wang, CEO of Angle Health. "We strive to create a culture filled with tremendous opportunities that recognizes the contributions of each employee and fosters creativity and change. This award is a reflection of those efforts and demonstrates what our employees already know: Angle Health is an innovator inside and out."

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation and benefits. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

"It's my honor to congratulate this year's Best Places to Work winners," said Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "These exemplary companies understand their people are their most valuable asset, and they've stepped up to meet the modern professional's new expectations, including the desire to work for companies that deliver purpose, growth and inclusion. These winners set the stage for a human-centered future of work, and we can't wait to see that future unfold."

The news comes following a year of significant growth for Angle Health. The company recently expanded into new markets across Arizona, Georgia, Indiana, Ohio, Missouri, and South Carolina. With digital-first care navigation and access to a national network of healthcare providers and facilities, many top employers continue to choose Angle Health as their healthcare insurance and benefits provider.

ABOUT BUILT IN

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, millions of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 2,000 customers, innovative companies ranging from startups to those in the Fortune 500. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals. www.builtin.com

ABOUT BUILT IN'S BEST PLACES TO WORK

Built In's esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fifth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Startup Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 100 Best Large Places to Work and Editor's Choice: 100 Best Hybrid Places to Work. The program honors companies – remote, hybrid and in-office – with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC.

ABOUT ANGLE HEALTH

Angle Health democratizes access to modern healthcare by unifying today's fragmented healthcare benefits system into one core coverage and delivery platform. As a full-stack healthcare benefits provider, Angle Health drives efficiencies across the value chain through its digital-first platform— from instant underwriting for brokers and streamlined administration for employers to personalized care navigation for members. With access to a national network of healthcare providers and facilities, Angle Health is the health benefits provider for modern employers, now servicing thousands of employees and members across the country.

Visit anglehealth.com to learn more.

