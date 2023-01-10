VENTRA HEALTH ANNOUNCES STEVEN HUDDLESTON AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, MICHAEL O'BOYLE TO MOVE TO VICE CHAIRMAN

Healthcare industry expert and thought leader to drive Ventra Health into the next phase of growth, service optimization

Steven Huddleston image (PRNewswire)

DALLAS, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ventra Health, a technology-enabled leader in revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management, and advisory services for hospital-based physician specialties, is pleased to announce the appointment of Steven Huddleston as the organization's Chief Executive Officer following Mike O'Boyle's retirement.

Steven joins Ventra after more than 20 years of leading healthcare organizations that have been at the intersection of transformational change in the RCM market. Most recently, Steven served as President and Chief Executive Officer at Pelitas, where he transformed an entrepreneurial healthcare technology organization into a market-leading patient access software company that FinThrive acquired in 2022. Prior to Pelitas, Steven was involved in developing and executing the thesis that would become nThrive. He would later serve as nThrive's President and Chief Client Officer, where he was responsible for the growth and service delivery of the company's 3,500 hospital and physician providers.

Steven also served in progressive leadership roles at Tenet, HCA, Parallon, and Accenture, where he successfully operated and scaled some of the industry's largest and most complex healthcare operating models. He has a proven track record of success in accelerating growth, cultivating high-performing teams, developing strong company culture, and delivering excellence through differentiated outcomes for clients and stakeholders.

"I am thrilled to join the leadership team of a unique business committed to partnering with hospital-based physician specialties to provide high-value services in an increasingly complicated reimbursement environment," said Steven, who will also join the Board of the company. "Our continued focus will be success for our clients and empowering our colleagues to continually raise the bar on how we deliver exceptional service and superior performance results."

Dave Alpern, Chairman of the Board for Ventra Health and Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Varsity Healthcare Partners, said, "The company has focused on integrating the operations and structure following the mergers of DuvaSawko, Gottlieb, and abeo, and we're now poised for significant growth. Steven's prior experience and accomplishments are second to none in the industry. We are thrilled to have him leading this effort as we focus on our clients and building the best physician-based RCM company in the industry. We will continue to prioritize scaling our client-facing operations, deploying technology to deliver industry-leading RCM and Advisory service outcomes, and optimizing our delivery operations across the enterprise. We are also pleased that Mike will stay involved as Vice-Chair."

Ventra Health's Vice Chairman and retiring CEO, Michael O'Boyle, added, "We are thrilled to welcome Steven as the new CEO. The challenges facing hospital-based physicians are significant, and Steven's background and experience will enable Ventra Health to fulfill its mission of enabling healthcare providers to thrive by solving their business challenges. We could not ask for a more qualified executive to serve as CEO of Ventra Health in the next phase of growth and execution."

About Ventra Health:

Ventra Health is a leading healthcare organization focused on tech-enabled revenue cycle management, practice management, and advisory solutions for hospital-based physicians. Ventra partners with private practices, hospitals, health systems, and physician management organizations to deliver market-leading solutions that solve healthcare providers' most complex revenue and reimbursement issues.

Backed by Varsity Healthcare Partners, Ventra Health represents the acquisitions of DuvaSawko, Gottlieb, and Abeo, who collectively served the emergency medicine, hospital medicine, and anesthesia markets.

PR CONTACT:

Ventra Health

Jami Jackson

Jami.Jackson@ventrahealth.com

Ventra Health is a leading healthcare organization focused on tech-enabled revenue cycle management, practice management, and advisory solutions for hospital-based physicians. Ventra partners with private practices, hospitals, health systems, and physician management organizations to deliver market-leading solutions that solve healthcare providers' most complex revenue and reimbursement issues. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ventra Health