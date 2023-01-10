Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Manuscript Published in Cancer Research Communications

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SHPH), a discovery and development stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on improving the outcomes of cancer patients treated with radiation therapy (RT), today announced the publication of a manuscript discussing immune responses taking place in patients after radiation therapy for cancer. The manuscript, titled, "Radiation therapy induces innate immune responses in patients treated for prostate cancers," by Dr. Amrita K Cheema, was published in Clinical Cancer Research, a journal affiliated with the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), the premier international cancer research society.

"The report provides insight into the immune response taking place in patients after radiation therapy for cancer. These data inform potential development of biomarkers of radiation response and therapeutic strategies for sequencing radiation and immune therapy modalities for cancer treatment," commented Anatoly Dritschilo, M.D., CEO of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals and a co-author of the report.

Radiation therapy (RT) is a curative therapeutic modality used to treat cancers as a single agent or in combination with surgery and chemotherapy. To understand systemic clinical responses after radiation exposure, proteomic and metabolomic analyses were performed on plasma obtained from cancer patients at intervals after prostate radiation therapy.

DNA Damage Response (DDR) increased within the first hour after treatment and returned to baseline by one month. Robust immune signaling also increased within one hour of treatment but persisted for up to three months thereafter.

The data support innate immune activation as a critical clinical response of patients receiving radiation therapy for prostate cancer, potentially informing multidisciplinary therapeutic strategies for cancer treatment.

The study was supported by NIH SBIR Contracts #HHSN261201600027C and #75N81018C00031 to Shuttle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. which were subcontracted from Shuttle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Georgetown University.

A copy of the publication is available at: https://shuttlepharma.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/ccr-22-2340.pdf

The journal Clinical Cancer Research publishes articles that focus on innovative clinical and translational research bridging the laboratory and the clinic. Topics include targeted therapies; mechanisms of drug sensitivity and resistance; pharmacogenetics and pharmacogenomics; personalized medicine; immunotherapy; gene therapy; diagnostic biomarkers; innovative imaging, and clinical genetics.

About Shuttle Pharmaceuticals

Founded in 2012 by faculty members of the Georgetown University Medical Center, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals is a discovery and development stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on improving the outcomes for cancer patients treated with radiation therapy (RT). Our mission is to improve the lives of cancer patients by developing therapies that are designed to maximize the effectiveness of RT while limiting the side effects of radiation in cancer treatment. Although RT is a proven modality for treating cancers, by developing radiation sensitizers, we aim to increase cancer cure rates, prolong patient survival and improve quality of life when used as a primary treatment or in combination with surgery, chemotherapy and immunotherapy. For more information, please visit our website at www.shuttlepharma.com.

