NetSPI Acquires nVisium, Bringing Top Penetration Testing Talent Together

nVisium's cloud and application security experts join NetSPI to support, scale, and deliver the most comprehensive suite of offensive security solutions.

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NetSPI, the leader in enterprise penetration testing and attack surface management, today announced the acquisition of nVisium to further scale its offensive security solutions and address heightened demand for human-delivered penetration testing. nVisium will support NetSPI's continued efforts to deliver strategic security testing solutions to enterprises.

nVisium is an authority in security testing, with an impressive track record of delivering cloud and application pentesting to Fortune 500 companies and well-known brands such as Carfax, 1Password, Bluescape, Deltek, EAB, and Trimble.

With the acquisition, NetSPI now has over 450 offensive security experts globally who can support and scale to meet the needs of current and future clients.

"Our decision to acquire nVisium comes down to one core factor: acquiring amazing talent," said Aaron Shilts, CEO at NetSPI. "We're bringing two brilliant, culturally-aligned, and complementary offensive security teams together who are committed to delivering the highest standard of penetration testing on the market today. I'm excited to see what nVisium and NetSPI can accomplish together."

NetSPI welcomes Jack Mannino, CEO and founder of nVisium, to its senior leadership team. He founded nVisium in 2009 on the foundation of inventing new and more efficient ways of protecting software and scaling secure development in the software development lifecycle (SDLC).

"NetSPI's market leadership and people-first culture are a natural complement to what we've built at nVisium. We're all-in on the mission to help organizations keep pace with their ever-evolving attack surface," added Jack. "By joining forces with NetSPI, we have a massive opportunity to expand the breadth and depth of solutions we deliver, improve the client experience, and introduce new growth opportunities to our employees."

This acquisition follows NetSPI's $410 million growth investment from KKR and the December 2020 acquisition of Silent Break Security. Visit www.netspi.com or contact us to learn more.

About NetSPI:

NetSPI is the leader in enterprise penetration testing and attack surface management. Today, NetSPI offers the most comprehensive suite of offensive security solutions – penetration testing as a service, attack surface management, and breach and attack simulation. Through a combination of technology innovation and human ingenuity NetSPI helps organizations discover, prioritize, and remediate security vulnerabilities. For over 20 years, its global cybersecurity experts have been committed to securing the world's most prominent organizations, including nine of the top 10 U.S. banks, four of the top five global cloud providers, four of the five largest healthcare companies, three FAANG companies, seven of the top 10 U.S. retailers & e-commerce companies, and 50 percent of the Fortune® 50. NetSPI is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, with global offices across the U.S., Canada, the UK, and India. Follow NetSPI on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About nVisium:

nVisium empowers organizations to eliminate security vulnerabilities through proven in-depth assessments, remediation, and training programs. Our experienced team of security-savvy engineers help organizations establish best practices with high ROI for their engineering and development lifecycles. Through services, software solutions, and R&D, nVisium provides security support for applications, operating systems, networks, mobile, cloud, and IoT unique to business operations, compliance initiatives, and more. Additionally, nVisium offers instructor-led and online security training. Privately owned and founded in 2009, nVisium is headquartered in Falls Church, VA, and names Fortune 500 companies and household brands as customers.

