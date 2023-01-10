Clarkston Consulting Announces Promotions of Atlanta-based Partners

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading business consulting firm Clarkston Consulting announced today the promotions of Sarah Broyd and LaToya Lee Jones to Partner and Marcus McCray to Associate Partner. In their new roles, Broyd, Jones, and McCray will continue to deliver brilliant client service for global companies in the life sciences, consumer products, and retail industries. Additionally, these leaders will continue to focus efforts on driving innovation, growth, and development for the firm and its stewards in Atlanta and beyond.

"Despite the disruption in the market during the past several years, our firm has continued to grow and serve our clients, helping them navigate the change and thrive. Our stewards continue to display incredible fortitude and exceed client expectations time and time again. This resiliency and success stem from the hard work and dedication of our steward leaders," said Clarkston Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman Tom Finegan.

"Sarah, LaToya, and Marcus reflect that determination and commitment to excellence, and I am confident their leadership will strengthen our organization for years to come," Finegan continued.

Sarah Broyd , Partner

With projects spanning the consumer products, retail, and life sciences industries, Sarah Broyd brings a diverse array of experience to deliver value for her clients. Sarah is exceptionally experienced in creating efficiencies that ensure quality and cost-savings without sacrifices to speed-to-market, with a particular focus on clients in heavily regulated industries. In her work, Sarah provides expertise in change management, sales operations and trade promotion management, optimization of global quality programs, and enterprise resource planning. Sarah is based out of Atlanta, Georgia.

LaToya Lee Jones , Partner

For over two decades, LaToya Lee Jones has worked with global pharmaceutical, biotech, and consumer goods companies to manage complex, global program deployments. LaToya is widely recognized as an expert in Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) and Veeva technology. LaToya is the Chair Emeritus of Clarkston's Diversity Council, where she led and continues to provide guidance on initiatives related to Clarkston's diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives and services. LaToya is based out of Atlanta, Georgia.

Marcus McCray , Associate Partner

Marcus McCray brings over 15 years of experience leading the implementation of quality systems, data management, business process redesign, and cloud-based CRM initiatives for clients in various sectors. In his most recent role as Client Solutions Executive, Marcus directed the delivery of projects for clients in the life sciences and consumer products industries. He also partnered with firm leadership on strategic initiatives to roll out tools and processes that enable efficient service delivery. Marcus understands his clients' visions and their business operations, enabling him to strategically tailor solutions to meet their specific needs. Marcus is based out of Atlanta, Georgia.

"Sarah and LaToya have demonstrated their ability to lead and advise during their tenures as associate partners. They both have strong track records of securing, growing, and managing strategic clients for the firm, while also guiding and mentoring our stewards internally. With Sarah and LaToya in the partner role, I am confident in Clarkston's ability to better serve our clients, our stewards, and our business," said President Mike Hackett.

Hackett continued, "Over his time at Clarkston, Marcus has provided brilliant service to our clients and been instrumental in developing business for the firm. Further, his portfolio of clients, mentorship of stewards, and commitment to firm building make him a strong addition to our leadership team. I have no doubt he will continue to provide that exceptional service to both our clients and our firm in his new role as Associate Partner."

About Clarkston Consulting

Businesses across the life sciences, consumer products, and retail industries partner with Clarkston Consulting to enhance strategic decision-making, improve operational efficiency, implement new technologies, and promote business growth and market diversification. Leveraging deep functional and industry expertise, our people discover, design, and deliver solutions that fit your business, your goals, and your future. At Clarkston Consulting, your purpose is our purpose. Learn more at clarkstonconsulting.com.

