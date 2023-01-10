Akamai Technologies, Inc. Named One of America's Most JUST Companies by JUST Capital and CNBC

Akamai ranked #1 for all internet companies in key categories of 'Workers' and 'Environment'

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cloud company that powers and protects life online, was named one of America's Most JUST Companies for 2023, according to CNBC and JUST Capital , a corporate measurement platform for the stakeholder economy. Akamai's inclusion on the JUST 100 is its sixth year in a row of recognition for its commitment to serving workers, customers, communities, the environment, and shareholders. This year Akamai was ranked #2 of all internet companies and #1 in both the 'workers' and 'environment' categories for its industry.

For the annual rankings, JUST Capital collects and analyzes corporate data to evaluate the 1,000 largest public U.S. companies across 20 issues identified through comprehensive, ongoing public opinion research on Americans' attitudes toward responsible corporate behavior. JUST Capital has engaged more than 160,000 participants, on a fully representative basis, since 2015.

"Akamai is committed to powering and protecting life online. That same commitment extends to respecting employees, customers, communities, and the environment," said Mike Mattera, director, corporate sustainability and ESG officer, Akamai Technologies. "Akamai is dedicated to finding ways to be more efficient, more sustainable, and more responsible for everything we do. When we do right by all of our company's stakeholders, we are best positioned for long-term success."

JUST evaluated 951 companies across five stakeholders, twenty issues, and 245 raw data points to produce the 2023 Rankings, including the JUST 100 and industry leader lists. JUST Capital, in partnership with CNBC, evaluates and celebrates U.S. corporations that outperform on the issues that matter most to the American public – such as creating jobs in the U.S., paying a fair, living wage, prioritizing accountability to all stakeholders, protecting worker health and safety, providing benefits and work-life balance, cultivating a diverse and inclusive workplace, producing sustainable products, and protecting customer privacy.

CNBC will delve into the data, highlighting company-specific results and showcasing key stakeholder performance stories about this year's JUST 100 leaders across the network's broadcast and digital platforms at cnbc.com/just100 . A comprehensive interactive ranking and benchmarking platform is available at justcapital.com/rankings .

