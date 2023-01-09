ShardSecure® Announces New VP of Americas Sales, Lance Boyd

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ShardSecure, a leading provider of cloud data security and resilience software, welcomes Lance Boyd as its new VP of Sales for the Americas Region. With his extensive experience in the cybersecurity and technology industries, Boyd will help accelerate ShardSecure's already rapid progress in the cloud data security market.

A highly qualified executive, Boyd comes to ShardSecure from his recent position as Director of Global Sales at the networking and cybersecurity solutions leader Juniper Networks. Prior to that, he worked for two decades as the VP of Global Sales for innovative software startups including Netrounds (acquired by Juniper), SAINT Corporation, Irdeto, and Arxan Technologies (acquired by TA Associates).

With over 20 years of sales leadership experience, Boyd's proven track record in growing revenue and building sales teams will be a major asset to ShardSecure. He will be responsible for expanding ShardSecure's direct and indirect sales channels, identifying new use cases and sales opportunities, and helping position the company to become a leading player in cloud data security and resilience.

"I'm delighted to be joining ShardSecure as they continue to generate significant momentum," Boyd said. "They've already made strides with their innovative data security software, and I'm looking forward to seeing how much further we will grow in the coming months."

ShardSecure's Microshard technology neutralizes the impact of cloud-based ransomware, supports secure cold storage migration, and provides unbeatable file-level protection. Its self-healing data helps companies maintain high availability and robust data resilience in the face of outages, attacks, and other disruptions. ShardSecure's mission is to keep data in the hands of its owners while helping companies save on storage and security costs.

"Lance is a seasoned software sales executive with an excellent track record," said Bob Lam, CEO and Co-Founder of ShardSecure. "He's the perfect fit to help us scale our business and grow our sales in the Americas region. With his contributions, we're confident that we will be able to continue our progress toward being a long-term cloud data security partner for Fortune 1000 enterprises and medium-sized enterprises alike."

ShardSecure believes that all organizations can easily and securely enjoy the benefits of cloud adoption without surrendering control of their data. Its Microshard technology desensitizes data to strengthen data resilience and privacy, protect against attacks and outages, support cross-border regulatory compliance, and neutralize ransomware. To learn more, visit www.shardsecure.com.

