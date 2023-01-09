Rob Gronkowski to Attempt Live Field Goal During Super Bowl with $10 Million in FanDuel Free Bets on the Line

FanDuel's "Kick of Destiny" campaign will culminate with a LIVE in-game Super Bowl Ad

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, FanDuel Group, the premier online gaming company in North America, announced the "Kick of Destiny," a campaign featuring four-time Super Bowl Champion and five-time NFL Pro-Bowler, Rob Gronkowski, who will attempt to kick a field goal during a live Super Bowl LVII television commercial. Any customer who places a Super Bowl bet of five dollars or more on FanDuel will win a share of $10 million in free bets if Gronkowski kicks the field goal.

FanDuel introduced the campaign with the first spot in the campaign featuring Gronkowski returning to football for the Super Bowl - this time as a Kicker during a commercial. The integrated campaign will follow Gronk's journey throughout the NFL playoffs, including his training with a legendary NFL kicker, as he aims to win fans their share of $10 million in free FanDuel bets.

"Whether it's kick-off, a touchdown or an important play that will decide a season, FanDuel knows moments matter. Our first-ever Super Bowl commercial will be more than just a television spot – it will create a moment that will bring fans together, and give them something to collectively cheer for," said FanDuel Executive Vice President of Marketing, Andrew Sneyd. "It's an unprecedented field goal attempt on live TV…so anything can happen."

Additionally, FanDuel will spread the word about this historic campaign through a series of digital and promotional activities on the ground in Phoenix during the run-up to the big game:

Fans will be able to take photos with the "The Foot of Destiny," a replica of Gronkowski's foot that will be signed by him and auctioned off after the Super Bowl

Fans 21+ can take their own shot at the "Kick of Destiny" on-site at the Super Bowl Experience with the chance to win $25 at the FanDuel SportsBook at the Footprint Center

"I spent my career catching the ball, but I always knew I could kick it and now I'll do it live in front of football fans everywhere during the Super Bowl," said NFL legend Rob Gronkowski. "With $10 million in free FanDuel bets on the line, I'm training every day to give fans something to root for and to watch the "Kick of Destiny" live on national television."

Gronkowski joined the FanDuel team as an exclusive brand partner in December. In addition to the "Kick of Destiny," he will play a significant role in many aspects of the company's business, including appearing regularly on its network FanDuel TV with Kay Adams, host of Up & Adams. Gronkowski will also make sportsbook picks and suggested bets, make appearances at newly opened retail sportsbook locations and at other top-tier FanDuel events. FanDuel will also work with him to build awareness for enjoying sports wagering responsibly.

Fans can stay up to date with Gronk's training for the Kick of Destiny by following @FanDuel and @FDSportsbook on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, or subscribing on YouTube at YouTube.com/FanDuel . Fans can also follow #KickofDestiny on Twitter for the latest updates.

About FanDuel Group

FanDuel Group is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues. The premier gaming destination in the United States, FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across gaming, sports betting, daily fantasy sports, advance-deposit wagering, and TV/media. FanDuel Group has a presence across all 50 states with approximately 17 million customers and nearly 30 retail locations. The company is based in New York with offices in California, New Jersey, Florida, Oregon, Georgia, Portugal, Romania and Scotland. Its network FanDuel TV and FanDuel+ are broadly distributed on linear cable television and through its relationships with leading direct-to-consumer OTT platforms. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc, the world's largest sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognized brands and a constituent of the FTSE 100 index of the London Stock Exchange.

