Natrol® and Walmart Partner to Launch the Natrol Habitat Sweepstakes - Inspiring the Restless to Design Their Best Night's Sleep for a Better Tomorrow

Relaxing bedroom design advice from expert and TV personality Jenny Marrs kicks off the nationwide campaign and sweepstakes

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent survey findings show that 80.4% of Americans see sleep as essential to their overall health in 2023, noting that ideal sleeping conditions will help them improve their health and mood.* To help consumers design their best night's sleep this year and every year, Natrol, America's #1 drug-free sleep aid brand^, in partnership with Walmart, is launching the Natrol Habitat campaign and sweepstakes. Running Jan. 2 – Feb. 12, 2023, the campaign delivers expert advice from home design TV personality Jenny Marrs for building the ultimate sleep sanctuary. One grand prize winner will have the chance to receive $10,000 for a bedroom makeover and design consultation with Marrs.

Jenny and Dave Marrs discussing bedroom designs for Natrol's Habitat Sweepstakes. (PRNewswire)

According to a recent Natrol Sleep Habits Study,* sleep is the new currency. The survey suggests that Americans believe that getting more sleep may help increase their happiness more than money. Additionally, nearly 70% believe having a well-designed, relaxing bedroom would help them create better sleeping habits, and 58% noted they're determined not to have a bad night's sleep get in the way of living their lives.

"With stressful and fast-paced lives, Natrol recognizes that getting a good night's sleep, being present and maintaining mental wellness can be challenging," said Hanan Wajih, Chief Marketing Officer for Natrol. "It's easy to overlook the role that your sleep environment plays in setting you up for sleep success. As a leading drug-free sleep aid brand, we want people to achieve the quality sleep they need to be present and engaged for everyday life moments."

Through the Natrol Habitat campaign, consumers can tuck into Marrs' expert tips and advice for crafting their ideal sleep sanctuary to help them settle into a good night's sleep so they can make their next day their best day. Her advice, reflecting her personal experience as a busy wife, mom, and professional, addresses bedroom design to help relax the body and calm the mind.

"I believe bedroom design can have a significant impact on our daily mood and energy which is why I'm happy to be involved with helping people create their ideal sleep space this year," said Marrs. "My hope for this partnership is to be able to share valuable design and sleep tips to help create peaceful and restful spaces."

To learn more and enter the Natrol Habitat sweepstakes, visit www.NatrolHabitat.com. In addition to the grand prize winner, secondary prizes will include a Walmart gift card, Natrol sleep supplement products, and more.

Made with clean ingredients - no artificial flavors, sweeteners or preservatives - Natrol's wide range of sleep and stress supplement products are available as tablets, gummies and more at Walmart stores nationwide. To learn more about Natrol and its products, please visit www.natrol.com and follow along with Natrol news on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Natrol LLC

Born from a passion to improve human wellness worldwide, Natrol is a leading manufacturer of high quality, innovative products that deliver positive health outcomes to help enhance the quality of everyday life. Founded in 1980, Natrol has evolved over the past four decades into one of the most recognized brands in the Vitamin, Mineral and Supplement category. In the U.S., Natrol is a Sleep Solution authority and is the #1 brand of Melatonin^. The brand also develops high quality supplements for five vital health areas – Sleep, Immunity, Brain Health, Mood & Stress, and Beauty. Natrol distributes domestically as well as internationally in over 40 countries. Visit Natrol.com for more information.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 stores and numerous eCommerce websites under 46 banners in 24 countries. With fiscal year 2022 revenue of $573 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting https://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at https://facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/walmart.

*Natrol Habitat Sleep Study was a random double-opt-in survey of 2,000 general population Americans and was commissioned by Natrol between October 27 and October 28, 2022. It was conducted by market research company OnePoll, whose team members are members of the Market Research Society and have corporate membership to the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR).

^Nielsen, xAOC, 52 weeks ending 09/10/22

† These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

