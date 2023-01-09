Henry Repeating Arms Salutes Law Enforcement With $200,000 Donations

RICE LAKE, Wis., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On this Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, Henry Repeating Arms, one of the country's leading firearms manufacturers and longtime supporter of our men and women in uniform, is announcing recent donations made to the Fraternal Order of Police, the National Sheriffs' Association, and the American Association of State Troopers for a total of $200,000 contributed to law enforcement organizations since June 2022. The slew of donations is part of the company's $1 million pledge through its charitable arm called Guns for Great Causes, which helps support military veterans and first responder organizations, individual families of sick children and children's hospitals, wildlife conservation, and Second Amendment advocacy.

Henry Repeating Arms CEO and Founder Anthony Imperato (left) with National Fraternal Order of Police Executive Director Jim Pasco (right) at the Fraternal Order of Police Government and Media Affairs Center in Washington, D.C. (PRNewswire)

"I grew up in my family's police equipment shop right across the street from the New York Police Department headquarters, so I have a longstanding respect for law enforcement officers and what they have to endure daily," says Anthony Imperato, CEO and Founder of Henry Repeating Arms. Imperato continues, "More than ever, they need not just our support, but the support of the people they serve and protect day in and day out on a local, state, and national level. Our hat's off to the employees and volunteers of the organizations that make it their mission to support the men and women of law enforcement."

On December 15th, 2022, Imperato visited the offices of the Fraternal Order of Police and the National Sheriffs' Association in the Washington metropolitan area to present each with a check for $25,000. The following day, Imperato presented another $25,000 check to the American Association of State Troopers at Henry Repeating Arms' manufacturing facility in Bayonne, New Jersey. Earlier in the year, Henry Repeating Arms also donated $50,000 to Tunnel to Towers, $50,000 to the First Responders Children's Foundation, and $25,000 to Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.).

The firearm manufacturer's support for police manifests in other ways, like the fully engraved and hand-painted Law Enforcement Tribute Edition rifle, a permanent fixture in the company's product catalog. Henry Repeating Arms offers several other models exclusively to law enforcement officers, like their American Sheriff Tribute Edition rifles, Fraternal Order of Police Tribute Edition rifles, and a unique program offering custom engraved rifles for departments.

"My vision is to return to the law enforcement business at some point; I love it that much. Henry Repeating Arms will always be a staunch supporter of those whose job it is to protect us and who risk their lives every day to do so," Imperato concludes.

For more information about Henry Repeating Arms and its products, visit henryusa.com or call 866-200-2354 for a free catalog.

About Henry Repeating Arms:

Henry Repeating Arms is one of the leading rifle and shotgun manufacturers in the United States and a world leader in the lever action category. The company motto is "Made in America, or not made at all," and its firearms come with a lifetime guarantee backed by award-winning customer service. The company is also known for its Guns For Great Causes charitable program, which focuses on assisting the families of sick children, children's hospitals, military veteran organizations, law enforcement and first responder groups, Second Amendment advocacy groups, and wildlife conservation organizations. The company currently employs over 600 people and has over 330,000sf of manufacturing space in its Wisconsin and New Jersey facilities. The company is named in honor of Benjamin Tyler Henry, who invented and patented the Henry lever action rifle in 1860 – the first practical repeating rifle and America's unique contribution to the international stage of firearms design. Visit Henry Repeating Arms online at henryusa.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/HenryRepeating, and @henry_rifles on Instagram.

American Association of State Troopers Executive Director John Bagnardi (left), Henry Repeating Arms CEO and Founder Anthony Imperato (middle), and Sergeant Steve Gaskins (right) at the Henry Repeating Arms manufacturing facility in Bayonne, NJ. (PRNewswire)

Henry Repeating Arms CEO and Founder Anthony Imperato (left) with National Sheriffs’ Association Executive Director and CEO Jonathan Thompson (right) at the organization’s offices in Alexandria, VA. (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Henry Repeating Arms) (PRNewswire)

