360PR+ ACQUIRES POWERS BRAND COMMUNICATIONS, ADDING SPECIALIZATION IN RETAIL AND FRANCHISE BUSINESSES AND PHILADELPHIA OFFICE TO SERVE CLIENTS ACROSS THE MID-ATLANTIC

BOSTON, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 360PR+ is growing its footprint and aiming to serve clients in new sectors, specifically retail and franchise businesses, with its latest acquisition, joining forces with Philadelphia-based Powers Brand Communications. Agency Founder Vince Powers will continue in his role working with Powers' clients and staff, while serving as Executive Vice President for 360PR+ and Managing Director of the agency's Philadelphia office. Philadelphia is the second-largest city on the East Coast and the fourth-largest media market in the U.S.

Launched in 2012, Powers Brand Communications has established itself as one of the leading agencies serving retail and franchise businesses with expertise in corporate communications, brand-building, franchise development, community relations, social media strategy, SEM, events and publicity. Powers clients include The GIANT Company, Restore Hyper Wellness, MY SALON Suite, Yogurtland, PrimoHoagies, and CodeWiz, among others. Entrepreneur Magazine named Powers Brand Communications a Top Franchise Supplier in both 2021 and 2022.

"There's a natural fit between the businesses Powers Brand Communications serves and 360's sectors of expertise – food & beverage, beauty, wellness, STEM learning, pet and more. There will no doubt be opportunities to add value for clients across our organizations," said 360PR+ CEO Laura Tomasetti. "We're excited about expanding into a new region. Pennsylvania is home to more than 20 Fortune 500 companies, plus many world-class educational institutions, affording us another market to recruit talent."

Vince Powers has established and worked for the leading public relations agencies in the Philadelphia market over the past 20+ years, including Tierney Communications, Devine and Powers, and Powers Brand Communications, which celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2022. Powers has also served as an adjunct professor of communications for Villanova University.

"Like 360, Powers is built on a model of senior level involvement in clients' business, delivering the experience, flexibility and nimbleness that our clients need in today's fast-moving landscape," commented Vince Powers. "With the additional depth and resources that 360 brings, we'll be an even more valuable partner to our clients."

Powers Brand Communications serves clients in consumer products and retail, franchise businesses, financial services and insurance, education, hospitality and real estate. To learn more, visit www.powersbc.com.

360PR+ is an award-winning, leading, independent integrated communications and marketing agency. 360PR+ clients include America's Test Kitchen, Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Chicco USA, GIANT Food, Hasbro, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMH), National Geographic Media, Nintendo of America, Little Leaf Farms, Pete & Gerry's Organic Eggs, The Rockport Company, Trek Bicycle, and Virgin Airlines, among others. 360PR+ is a certified women-owned business and partner in PROI Worldwide, with reach and expertise in 100+ cities globally. The 360PR+ family of agencies includes 360PR+, CRC, Powers Brand Communications and Three Cheers PR.

