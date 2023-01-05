The Smilist Announces Record Growth in 2022

GREAT NECK, N.Y., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Smilist Management, Inc. ("The Smilist") achieved record growth in 2022. Over the course of the year, The Smilist welcomed 15 locations and entered 2 new states, Pennsylvania and Connecticut. Each affiliation demonstrated a strong alignment with The Smilist's core values and high standards for quality and patient care.

The Smilist also welcomed new investor partners to the business, a consortium led by funds managed by BlackRock and by Manulife Investment Management. The Smilist welcomes the partnership with these blue-chip institutional investors and is confident that their support will help continue and accelerate the company's growth.

Patricia Mahony, Chief Executive Officer noted, "We're proud of the many milestones we've met this year. We've expanded our geographical reach and furthered our ability to support exceptional doctors and teams through our best-in-class operations. We look forward to welcoming new partners in 2023 that aim to provide high-quality dentistry and care to patients."

The Smilist is also pleased to announce it has affiliated with seven patient-centric practices:

All Smiles Dentistry in New York City , NY

Blossom Dental in Copiague, NY

Charles M. Marks , DDS and Dental Associates in New York City , NY

New Windsor Dental Center in New Windsor, NY

Ross Bederman , DDS and Associates in East Meadow, NY

Signature Dental of Bucks County , in Warminster, PA

The Practice at Maxwell Place in Hoboken, NJ

About The Smilist

The Smilist was founded in 2014 to create a dental organization with a strong consumer brand that offers exceptional patient experiences. Since its founding, The Smilist has rapidly grown to be one of the leading dental support organizations in the New York metro area supporting over 50 locations with over 1,000 employees in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. To learn more, visit www.thesmilist.com .

