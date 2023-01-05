Greater Good Health Appoints Healthcare Industry Veteran Carol DeVol to Independent Board Director

With Experience as the COO of a Risk-bearing Provider Group, DeVol Will Bring Strong Operational Expertise and Serve as a Trusted Member of the Board as Greater Good Health Prepares to Scale its Value-Based Care Model

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Good Health, the company enabling value-based care through its primary care model centered around nurse practitioners (NPs), today announced the appointment of Carol DeVol as an independent board director. DeVol was a co-founder of Landmark Health, one of the nation's largest providers of in-home care for complex, chronically ill patients, and served as the organization's chief operating officer (COO) from inception until 2021 when it was purchased by Optum. With start-up expertise and a proven track record in healthcare leadership and operations, DeVol will guide the team at Greater Good Health in scaling its clinical operations and navigating complex, value-based partnerships.

Greater Good Health (PRNewsfoto/Greater Good Health) (PRNewswire)

"As a fellow female founder, I am especially proud to welcome Carol to the board," said Sylvia Hastanan, founder and CEO of Greater Good Health. "While at Landmark, Carol, along with her founding team, set out to build a model that served the most complex patients at a time when it was not popular to do so. Changing the status quo in healthcare is hard, especially for populations at the greatest risk, and I admire Carol's leadership, commitment, and perseverance. I am so grateful to have her support and thought partnership as we enter Greater Good Health's second full year in operation."

"I am thrilled to join the Board of Directors and support the Greater Good Health team in any capacity I can," said DeVol. "I'm incredibly passionate about culture building, and was compelled by Sylvia's mission to create an intentional culture and community that supports both care providers and patients, all with the goal of expanding access to equitable primary care for all. One of my lessons from over 25 years of healthcare experience is that operations is the backbone of an organization and the chassis on which clinical excellence sits. I'm looking forward to helping the Greater Good Health team build a scalable operating model, especially as they prepare for explosive growth in 2023."

DeVol will serve on Greater Good Health's Board of Directors alongside an impressive list of healthcare and business leaders:

For more information on Greater Good Health, visit https://www.greatergoodhealth.com/.

About Greater Good Health

Greater Good Health is a healthcare organization committed to expanding access to primary care by redefining holistic whole-person value-based care. In addition to developing its own comprehensive primary care clinics, Greater Good Health's innovative nurse practitioner centered clinical model provides solutions to help healthcare organizations manage complex patient populations. Focused on empowering NPs, the company provides NPs access to a broad digital community, an education portal, including the Greater Good Institute, technology tools to enhance scheduling, analytics, and point-of- care tools, as well wellness resources to help prevent burnout. For more information, visit www.greatergoodhealth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Greater Good Health