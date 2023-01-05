Doug Magee joins Day & Zimmermann as President of Government Services

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Day & Zimmermann (D&Z), the 120-year-old, family-owned provider of construction & engineering, staffing, and defense solutions for leading corporations and governments around the world, announced today that Doug Magee has joined Day & Zimmermann as President of the company's Government Services Group. In his role, he will be a part of the D&Z Leadership Council, and will lead the mission support solutions group which provides architecture and engineering, global security, operations and maintenance and staffing services to the US Government and commercial clients. The group includes the Mason & Hanger and SOC brands.

"I'm excited to join this great organization," said Magee. "The company has a strong reputation in the industry for mission assurance combined with a portfolio of capabilities that deliver value."

Magee is a veteran of the US Army (1994-1998) and began his professional career in operations with Kellogg, Brown and Root (KBR) in their Government Services Division following his service. He has held several business development and operations roles with companies such as DynCorp International, Kaseman, Michael Baker International, and Comprehensive Health Services. During this time he managed business development activities and multi-functional logistics and contingency projects in worldwide locations, and grew these companies through organic and acquisitive expansion.

Most recently, he served as an operating company president at Akima. During his time there, he oversaw and grew operations delivering services in facilities maintenance, base operating support and multi-functional logistics, including transportation, equipment maintenance and supply services.

Magee has experience supporting a wide variety of agencies including DOS, DOE, USACE, DTRA, USAF, US Army, NAVFAC, NIH, NASA, DHS (TSA, CBP, ICE), HHS, USDA, and DLA. He has a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Virginia. He lives in Virginia with his wife and two children and will be based out of the D&Z Chantilly, Virginia office.

