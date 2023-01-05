ConvergeOne Announces Partnership with Jacksonville Jaguars to Build a Hybrid Network for the Jaguars' New Performance Center

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ConvergeOne, the preeminent services-led provider of cloud, collaboration and digital modernization solutions, today announced an extension to its continued partnership with the Jacksonville Jaguars to build a hybrid network as part of their upcoming sports performance center project, one of the Jaguars' largest projects to date.

ConvergeOne Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NACR) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewswire)

ConvergeOne's Enterprise Networking experts will build a flexible, software-defined, hybrid network with a high level of security to support the upcoming transition of all the Jaguars' operations and networks into the brand-new Miller Electric Center, a 125-000 square foot facility set to open summer 2023. The solution will be engineered and designed to create a seamless experience for all users under one roof – administrators will have cloud connectivity, allowing them to have a single-pane-of-glass view through all their devices, coaches and players will have access to coaching equipment within multiple virtual local area networks (VLANs), and fans will have access to consistent and reliable high-speed Wi-Fi for a smooth experience. Game-day attendees will have uninterrupted access to their devices – from scrolling and posting on their social media apps to texting and accessing other websites and apps while enjoying the live game.

The partnership with ConvergeOne will result in a scalable and modern, state-of-the-art infrastructure, promoting more real-time connections among people, devices and applications. The newly built high-speed, high-performance network will provide the organization with improved ease of management, heightened security and increased data creation/consumption at the edge. The project will serve as the central hub for the organization's infrastructure and all future developments, removing the need to rip and replace solutions.

"We trust ConvergeOne's expertise in Wi-Fi management because we've used them for several years as our on-site support for wireless at all of our major events. We know the engineers who work on-site on game day, and we trust them," said Michael Webb, Vice President and CIO, Jacksonville Jaguars. "By designing this new network in tandem with ConvergeOne, the implementation will have a better chance of success. It was a logical step to continue our partnership with them."

About ConvergeOne

ConvergeOne is a proven, services led cloud and applications solution provider that utilizes its intellectual property and unique methodologies to create value for customers and develop progressive solutions that connect people with purpose. Over 10,000 enterprise and mid-market customers trust ConvergeOne to achieve their business outcomes with cloud, collaboration, enterprise networking, data center and cybersecurity solutions. Our investments in cloud infrastructure and professional and managed services provide transformational opportunities for customers to achieve financial and operational benefits with leading technologies. Our 2021 NPS of 80, placing us in the World Class category for the fourth consecutive year, is a testament to our ability to provide customers with the highest level of customer satisfaction, responsiveness and expertise. ConvergeOne has partnerships with more than 300 global industry leaders, including Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, to customize specific business outcomes. We deliver solutions with a total lifecycle approach, including strategy, design and implementation with professional, managed and support services. ConvergeOne holds more than 5,600 technical certifications across hundreds of engineers throughout North America, including three Customer Success Centers. More information is available at convergeone.com.

About Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars are a professional football team, one of 32 member clubs of the National Football League (NFL), aligned in the South Division of the American Football Conference (AFC). Founded on Nov. 30, 1993, the team began play as an expansion team in 1995 and will compete in its 28th season in 2022. The team is owned by Shahid Khan, who purchased the franchise in January 2012. The club plays its home games at TIAA Bank Field, located near the St. Johns River in downtown Jacksonville, Fla. Since their inaugural season in 1995, the Jaguars have won three division titles and made seven playoff appearances, playing in 14 postseason games.

ConvergeOne Media Contact:

Craig Chumley, Executive Vice President, Cloud, Managed Services & Marketing, ConvergeOne

678.262.2242

cchumley@convergeone.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ConvergeOne