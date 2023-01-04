VESA Showcases Product Demos Supporting DisplayPort 2.1 and Other High-Performance Video Standards at CES 2023

VESA standards on display at CES enable unprecedented levels of video performance for gaming, media playback and content creation

BEAVERTON, Ore., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA®) today announced it will showcase product demonstrations of its latest video standards, including DisplayPort 2.1, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), taking place this week from January 5-8, 2023 in Las Vegas. Product demonstrations will highlight the unprecedented levels of performance for gaming, media playback and content creation enabled by VESA's industry-leading video display standards.

In addition to showcasing DisplayPort 2.1 certified video sources and display devices that support DisplayPort UHBR ultra-high bit rates and 8K-and-beyond resolution, VESA will also present commercially available products that have been certified to its recently announced Adaptive-Sync Display and ClearMR standard and logo programs, which address front-of-screen variable refresh rate and motion blur performance, respectively. VESA will also showcase products certified to the highest performance tier levels of its DisplayHDR and DisplayHDR True Black standard and logo programs, which provide a clear set of metrics for high dynamic range (HDR) performance for LCD and emissive displays.

VESA also announces that it has added new performance tiers to its ClearMR standard and logo program. ClearMR provides consumers with a true quality metric for grading motion blur performance for LCD and OLED panels, TVs, desktop monitors and embedded displays. The new performance tiers, ranging from ClearMR 10000 through ClearMR 13000, represent a higher range of blur performance based on the ratio of clear pixels versus blurry pixels as a percentage. For example, ClearMR 13000 – the highest new performance tier – is defined as a CMR range of 125-135 times (12500 to 13500 percent) more clear pixels than blurry pixels. VESA will showcase a new ClearMR 13000 certified monitor at CES.

VESA product demonstrations highlighting the benefits of VESA's display standards for computing, digital displays, and consumer electronics include:

DisplayPort 2.1 Enabling 8K -and-Beyond Resolution – VESA will showcase a PC gaming demo powered by the AMD Radeon™ RX 7900 XTX graphics card with the new AMD Radiance Display™ Engine that supports DisplayPort 2.1, and Samsung's new 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 8K2K 240Hz monitor operating at DisplayPort UHBR13.5 link rates. Also on hand will be the new VMM9430 multi-stream transport (MST) hub from Synaptics for docking station and digital signage applications, which can support up to four 4K 144Hz or two 8K / 10K 60Hz displays when coupled with a DisplayPort 2.1 graphics source using VESA's visually lossless Display Stream Compression (DSC) standard. Display transport through DisplayPort, with its higher bit rates and proven visual quality of DSC compression even for HDR content, offers ample bandwidth for the needs of virtually every practical application.

"AMD is delighted to collaborate with Samsung and VESA to demonstrate the next generation of high-resolution, high-refresh, high-fidelity visual experiences enabled by DisplayPort 2.1 products across gaming, productivity, and professional segments," said Syed Athar Hussain, VESA board vice-chairman and AMD CVP and display domain senior fellow. "Pairing our VESA DisplayPort 2.1-certified AMD Radeon RX 7900 Series graphics cards with Samsung's Odyssey Neo G9 showcases a premium ultra-smooth, low-latency, high-refresh gaming experience at 8K2K DUHD 240Hz with UHBR13.5. We are excited for users to experience these upcoming products for themselves, and they can be confident that source, sink, and cable interoperability will be assured by the VESA UHBR Certification Program."

"We are proud to partner with AMD and VESA, enabling us to usher in yet another new era of gaming with the introduction of the world's first DisplayPort 2.1 certified gaming monitor. Built for optimal immersion, the huge 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 offers a 240Hz high refresh rate and features 8K2K Dual UHD picture quality powered by the DisplayPort 2.1 interface, ensuring a robust, end-to-end visual experience for any gamer, all while delivering incredible data transmission speed more than twice as fast as the previous DisplayPort 1.4 spec," said Hoon Chung, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. "We are thrilled about what this global strategic collaboration will unlock, which is new experiences for gamers around the world looking to gain that competitive edge."

More VESA Product Demos at CES 2023 include:

ClearMR – VESA will showcase the LG UltraGear™ OLED 240Hz curved gaming monitor (45GR95QE), which is the first model to be certified to the newly added and highest ClearMR tier, ClearMR 13000. Also on display will be the MSI Raider GE67 HX OLED 240Hz QHD gaming laptop, certified to the ClearMR 9000 tier.





Adaptive-Sync Display – The LG 45GR95QE curved gaming monitor and MSI Raider GE67 HX laptop have also been certified to the AdaptiveSync Display 240 performance tier of VESA's Adaptive-Sync Display standard. The Adaptive-Sync Display standard allows consumers to easily compare variable refresh rate performance of displays supporting the VESA Adaptive-Sync protocol. It also establishes a product compliance logo program comprising two performance tiers: AdaptiveSync Display , which is focused on gaming with significantly higher refresh rates and low latency; and MediaSync Display , which is designed for jitter-free media playback supporting all international broadcast video formats.





DisplayHDR – VESA will showcase several commercially available monitors for the gaming and professional industries that highlight the high contrast ratio, color accuracy and vibrancy enabled by HDR and incorporate VESA's DisplayHDR and DisplayHDR True Black standards. These include the ASUS ROG Swift PG32UQX 4K UHD 144Hz gaming monitor, and the MSI Raider GE67 HX OLED 240Hz QHD gaming laptop, the latter of which in addition to receiving ClearMR and Adaptive-Sync Display certification has also been certified to the highest DisplayHDR True Black 600 tier. DisplayHDR and DisplayHDR True Black are the display industry's first fully open standards specifying HDR quality for LCD and emissive displays, respectively, with more than 1000 devices certified to date.

"New and more data-intensive applications continue to drive the need for higher video bandwidth, whether high-performance gaming, 4K and higher-resolution video streaming, multiple-monitor setups, or virtual reality use cases. As a result, there has been strong interest and anticipation about the readiness of DisplayPort 2.1 certified video source and display devices," stated Bill Lempesis, executive director of VESA. "We are excited to demonstrate new DisplayPort 2.1 products supporting UHBR bit rates for the first time at CES this year, and we anticipate more DisplayPort 2.1 certified products rolling out in the coming months from across the electronics ecosystem. DisplayPort 2.1 allows for new, ground-breaking display capabilities and performance to address a wide range of consumer needs. At the same time, we are also excited to be showing off products at CES that feature our latest front-of-screen display performance logo programs, which provide consumers with a clear and consistent set of metrics to easily compare variable refresh rate performance, motion blur and HDR quality between different product brands."

About VESA

The Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA) is an international, non-profit standards association representing a global network of more than 300 hardware, software, computer, display and component manufacturers committed to developing and promoting the electronics industry. For more than 30 years, VESA has created and supported simple, universal and cross-product solutions for today's video and electronics industry. The association's standards include DisplayPort™, the industry replacement for DVI, LVDS and VGA. DisplayPort utilizes a state-of-the-art digital protocol and provides an expandable foundation to enable astonishing digital display experiences. For more information on VESA, please visit http://www.vesa.org/.

