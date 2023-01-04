TII-EuroRacing Competes in Autonomous Challenge @ CES 2023

Technology Innovation Institute and University of Modena and Reggio Emilia Among Nine Global Teams Facing Off in Autonomous Challenge to Propel Advanced Driving Technology

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology Innovation Institute (TII), a global cutting-edge research center based in Abu Dhabi, today announced its participation in the Autonomous Challenge @ CES 2023 (IAC). The high-speed, head-to-head autonomous racecar competition takes place at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on January 7, 2023, from 1pm to 3pm PST. TII-EuroRacing will be one of nine teams from six countries (representing 17 universities) seeking to compete for the second annual event at CES.

TII-EuroRacing logo (PRNewswire)

TII-EuroRacing will be one of nine teams from six countries seeking to compete for the second annual event at CES.

Technology Innovation Institute's robotics research team partners with autonomous experts from the HiPeRT Lab and the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia (Italy) to form TII-EuroRacing, a 14-member team led by Dr. Danilo Caporale that had a notable showing at CES 2022 at a top speed of 272 kph in the Autonomous Challenge's inaugural year.

All nine teams use the Dallara AV-21 racecar retrofitted with hardware and controls to enable automation, as well as sophisticated prototype software that is individually enhanced by the respective teams. This year, the challenge focuses on testing a boosted engine package and further pushing the speed and safety components in compliance with more stringent qualification criteria.

Regarding TII's participation, Dr. Ray O. Johnson, CEO of TII, remarked: "The Challenge unlocks the potential of autonomous technology to ensure advanced safety, performance, and speed in both motorsports and commercial transport for years to come."

Dr. Najwa Aaraj, Chief Researcher at TII, will participate in a January 6 automotive panel entitled, "Driverless at 200 mph" alongside IAC's President, Paul Mitchell, and Luminar Technologies' Vice President of Product, Aaron Jefferson. They will discuss why mastering high-speed automation is so critical to the future of mobility while considering what can be done to push the technology to the 200-mph barrier and beyond.

Dr. Aaraj stated: "We are excited to see how the learnings from the complex testing on the racetrack will transfer to the technical innovation and market realization of autonomous vehicles at large. Every year, through such large-scale racing events, we are able to further iterate on the prototype software to embrace new variabilities."

For more information on the Autonomous Challenge @ CES 2023:

Visit Booth #3601 in the West Hall at the IAC Innovation Paddock (Tech East – Las Vegas Convention Center) for a walkthrough of the competition and the technology.

Preview practice trials that will run from January 3-6, 2023, from 10am to 5pm PST at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Only credentialed CES attendees and media will be permitted to attend in person. No shuttle service provided.

Attend the official race that will be held on January 7, 2023, from 1pm to 3pm PST at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Only credentialed CES attendees and media will be permitted to attend in person. Shuttle service provided from 11am to 3:45pm PST from the West Hall of the Las Vegas Conference Center to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway (first come, first served). RSVP here.

View the live stream of the official race on January 7, 2023, from 1pm to 3pm PST at www.indyautonomouschallenge.com .

About TII-EuroRacing

TII-EuroRacing is a global laboratory run by an international team of 14 technologists and engineers from TII's Autonomous Robotics Research Center (ARRC) and the High-Performance Real-Time (HiPeRT) Laboratory at the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia (UNIMORE) in Italy. TII-EuroRacing made its Indy Autonomous Challenge debut in October 2021 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to reach the finals with a then-world record of 223 kph for the fastest average lap speed. For more information, visit www.tiieuroracing.com.

About The Autonomous Robotics Research Center at TII

The Autonomous Robotics Research Center (ARRC) at the Technology Innovation Institute is the region's leading organization advancing robotics, computer vision, and bio-inspired technologies. Its robotics specialization includes perception, communication, control and decision making, bio-inspiration, and modular and self-organized autonomous systems. Applications are explored across multiple environments: air, land, on-sea, and underwater. ARRC's methodology involves fundamental research that draws on: models and simulations, prototype development, testing and validation, and large audience demonstrations. For more information, visit www.tii.ae/autonomous-robotics.

About Technology Innovation Institute

The Technology Innovation Institute (TII) is the applied research pillar of Abu Dhabi's Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC). TII is a pioneering global research and development hub that focuses on solving tomorrow's challenges, today. It has ten dedicated research centers in advanced materials, autonomous robotics, cryptography, AI and digital science, directed energy, quantum, secure systems, propulsion and space, biotechnology, and renewable and sustainable energy. By working with exceptional talent, universities, research institutions, and industry partners from around the world, TII connects an intellectual community and contributes to building an R&D ecosystem that reinforces the status of Abu Dhabi and the UAE as a global hub for innovation. For more information, visit www.tii.ae.

About Indy Autonomous Challenge

The Indy Autonomous Challenge (IAC) organizes racing competitions among university affiliated teams from around the world to program fully autonomous racecars and compete in a series of history-making events at iconic tracks. Based in Indiana, the IAC is working to establish a hub for performance automation in the state and is harnessing the power of innovative competitions to attract the best and the brightest minds from around the globe to further state-of-the-art technology in safety and performance of automated vehicles. The IAC started as a $1 million prize competition with 31 university teams signing up to compete more than two years ago, representing top engineering and technology programs from 15 U.S. states and 10 countries. For more information, visit www.indyautonomouschallenge.com .

TII-EuroRacing Team (credit: TII-EuroRacing) (PRNewswire)

TII CES 2023 Fact Sheet

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Technology Innovation Institute