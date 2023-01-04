Purple to Participate in 2023 ICR Conference

LEHI, Utah, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) ("Purple") the leader in comfort innovation and the creator of the renowned Purple® Mattress, today announced that the Company will make a presentation at the 2023 ICR Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Monday, January 9, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be simultaneously broadcast on the internet and available at https://investors.purple.com/.

About Purple

Purple is a digitally-native vertical brand with a mission to help people feel and live better through innovative comfort solutions. We design and manufacture a variety of innovative, premium, branded comfort products, including mattresses, pillows, cushions, frames, sheets and more. Our products are the result of over 30 years of innovation and investment in proprietary and patented comfort technologies and the development of our own manufacturing processes. Our proprietary gel technology, Hyper-Elastic Polymer®, underpins many of our comfort products and provides a range of benefits that differentiate our offerings from other competitors' products. We market and sell our products through our direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners, third-party online retailers and our owned retail showrooms. For more information on Purple, visit purple.com.

Investor Contact:

Brendon Frey, ICR

brendon.frey@icrinc.com

203-682-8200

