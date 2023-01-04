nfant® Thrive Breast Unveiled at CES 2023

Expansion of nfant Thrive Feeding System™ Addresses Top Concern for Breastfeeding Moms

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- nfant®, the leading provider of FDA-cleared smart baby-feeding solutions, today unveiled nfant Thrive Breast, its highly anticipated breastfeeding technology for the connected home nursery. nfant Thrive Breast, the latest expansion of nfant's Connected Feeding™ system, enables moms and healthcare professionals to better understand milk flow during breastfeeding and addresses concerns about milk supply and proper nourishment for breastfed newborns during critical growth windows.

With the addition of nfant Thrive Breast to its consumer product line of nfant Thrive Bottle and mobile Tracker App, parents, family members and caregivers will be able to receive real-time support during feeding sessions of all types, with the ability to share key information with their pediatricians, lactation consultants and other medical specialists.

New and Expanded Strategic Alliances

nfant also announced strategic alliances to enhance the value and scalability of its consumer product line. The company is leveraging the PICOLEAF™ film force sensor from Murata (a global electronic component supplier) to manufacture of nfant sensors. nfant also expanded its relationship with SimpliFed, a maternal telehealth platform dedicated to infant nutrition and parental support, through which it will deliver professional virtual lactation and feeding support.

"We are proud and pleased to be returning to CES this week having made several major strides in line with our mission to take the guesswork out of feeding," says nfant CEO Tommy Cunningham, Ph.D. "With nfant Thrive Breast and our close collaboration with SimpliFed, we now have a Connected Feeding solution for everyone – parents to professionals, bottles to breastfeeding. In addition, our collaboration with Murata, a world leader in electronics manufacturing, will enable us to incorporate their latest developments in sensing technology, alleviate supply chain concerns encountered by other organizations, and maintain affordable solutions for consumers as we scale up production."

nfant is exhibiting at CES Booth #8478 in the Digital Health Section in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center and will be featured in Murata Booth #10249, also in the North Hall.

Orders of nfant Thrive Bottle will be available for shipment in February along with downloads of the mobile Tracker App on both iOS and Android platforms. nfant products can be purchased directly through the company's website as well as through Amazon and bttn, the world's largest online medical supply store. nfant Thrive Breast is currently in beta testing and will be integrated into the Tracker App with anticipated availability in Fall 2023.

For interviews with company CEO Tommy Cunningham or pediatrician Jessie Zak, M.D., who leads nfant's pediatric advisory board, please contact Greg Pitkoff at (718) 404-9277 or greg@gripcommpr.com. To view the nfant online press kit, please visit: https://ces.vporoom.com/NFANT.

About nfant®

nfant® is a medical device and digital health company with a dedicated mission to improve the standard of care in infant feeding through objective, evidence-based solutions. The company has more than seven years of experience providing advanced clinical support to medical professionals in the NICU. The launch of the nfant® Thrive Feeding System expands our solution suite to the home for the benefit of all babies, parents and caregivers. We believe that every baby's growth and development can be improved when parents and caregivers are empowered with the right tools to make vital decisions about how to support and optimize their baby's feeding. For more information, please visit www.nfant.com.

About Murata

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is a worldwide leader in the design, manufacture and sale of ceramic-based passive electronic components and solutions, communication modules and power supply modules. Murata is committed to the development of advanced electronic materials and leading edge, multi-functional, high-density modules. The company has employees and manufacturing facilities throughout the world. For more information, visit Murata's website at www.murata.com.

About SimpliFed

SimpliFed is a maternal telelactation company that provides judgment-free, breastfeeding and baby feeding support to parents on their baby feeding journeys. Parents connect with SimpliFed's network of baby feeding experts from the comfort and safety of home via the company's secure, HIPAA-compliant telehealth platform. SimpliFed's mission is to create a new model for optimal feeding by building trusted relationships with parents, partnering with healthcare payers and providers, and shifting policy, practice, and narratives to drive health and economic equity, starting with baby's first foods. More information can be found at: https://www.simplifed.com/.

Media Contact:

Greg Pitkoff

GRiP Communications LLC

(718) 404-9277

greg@gripcommpr.com

View original content:

SOURCE nfant