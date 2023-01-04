Haven Life Named "Best Coverage Without a Medical Exam" by Buy Side from WSJ

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Haven Life , a leading digital direct-to-consumer life insurance agency backed and wholly owned by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company ( MassMutual ), has been recognized as the " Best Coverage Without a Medical Exam " by Buy Side from WSJ, The Wall Street Journal's commerce site.

Haven Life makes buying dependable and affordable term life insurance actually simple. (PRNewswire)

Haven Life's Simple term life policy recognized by Buy Side from WSJ, the Wall Street Journal's commerce site.

Haven Life's Haven Simple term life policy was specifically recognized for offering up to $500,000 in coverage without a medical exam with a term over 20 years. Buy Side from WSJ also highlighted Haven Life's level premiums which do not increase over time, and the inclusion of an accelerated death benefit rider at no additional cost.

"Our Haven Life team is committed to making it as easy and convenient as possible for people to secure life insurance coverage and protect the ones they love," said Mitch Ocampo, Head of Haven Life. "We are honored by this recognition and will continue to redefine the life insurance buying process by providing innovative online financial solutions that help bring financial security to everyday American households."

Buy Side from WSJ's "Best Life Insurance Companies" selections were based on available policies, coverage amounts, medical exam requirements, insurance riders and customer satisfaction ratings. The editors, writers and contributors who made the selections looked for companies that offered online quotes and applications rather than in-person applications with an insurance agent. More than 20 leading companies were evaluated using the companies listed in the 2022 J.D. Power Individual Life Insurance Study.

Individuals interested in purchasing life insurance can visit havenlife.com/quote-tool. There, they can get a quote and proceed to apply for a Haven Life policy in minutes, often without the need for a medical exam.* For more information about Haven Life products, visit www.havenlife.com .

About Haven Life:

Haven Life Insurance Agency, LLC (Haven Life) is re-thinking how people financially protect the ones they love. Haven Life is committed to delivering exceptional products, delightful purchasing experiences, and meaningful moments of service to the modern life insurance customer.

Haven Term is a Term Life Insurance Policy (ICC21 HAVEN TERM in certain states, including NC; HAVEN TERM CA21 in California) issued by C.M. Life Insurance Company (C.M. Life), Enfield, CT 06082. In NY (DTC-NY), DE (DTC-DE), SD (DTC-SD) and ND (DTC) it is issued by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual), Springfield, MA 01111-0001.

Haven Simple is a Simplified Issue Term Life Insurance Policy (ICC20 HAVEN SIMPLE in certain states, including NC; HAVEN SIMPLE CA20 in California). It is issued by C.M. Life Insurance Company, Enfield, CT 06082.

*Issuing the policy or paying its benefits depends on the applicant's insurability, based on their answers to the health questions in the application, and their truthfulness.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Haven Life