Four Jack Henry Financial Institutions Win 2022 WebAwards

P1FCU, Pelican State Credit Union, Peapack-Gladstone Bank, and Carver Bank collaborate with Jack Henry to improve digital experiences

MONETT, Mo., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry™ (NASDAQ: JKHY) announced today that four financial institutions leveraging its web hosting and design services received WebAwards. P1FCU was awarded "Best Credit Union Website," marking the third consecutive year that a Jack Henry client has won a "Best of" category. Pelican State Credit Union was awarded "Outstanding Website," and Peapack-Gladstone Bank and Carver Bank were both awarded "Bank Standard of Excellence."

The Web Marketing Association's WebAward program is the longest-running annual website award competition dedicated to setting the standard of excellence for website development. Expert judges from around the world review sites across 86 industries based on design, innovation, content, interactivity, copywriting, and ease of use.

Pelican State Credit Union, one of the winning financial institutions, shared how the new website led to an increase in digital applications, business loans, and improved performance in online search results. Frank Kerner, marketing manager at the credit union, commented, "Jack Henry elevated our website and helped drive new business due to its ease of use and functionality. Now, we can build and organize targeted marketing campaigns and assets within minutes, plus launch an entirely new website focused on financial wellness for younger members. We've seen the success through our member onboarding metrics and feedback, which further validates that we made the right decision with Jack Henry."

Denise Pace-Sanders, SVP managing principal, brand and marketing director at Peapack-Gladstone Bank, had a similar experience. She said, "We have relied on Jack Henry for both our retail and wealth brands, connecting the two for a consistent and reliable digital experience. They have proven to be easy to work with and understand our niche banking needs. Our new experience is more engaging and provides seamless access to our banking services. We're proud of the work we've done and continue to do with Jack Henry, as we look for ways to deliver value to our customers."

Julie Morlan, senior managing director of digital solutions at Jack Henry commented, "We're proud to work with community financial institutions like Pelican State Credit Union, Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Carver Bank, and P1FCU to modernize their websites. These institutions are taking steps toward creating a digital front door, extending their market reach beyond physical branches to support their communities. We're committed to providing this level of award-winning support to our financial institutions, as they offer a fully functional, modern and scalable banking experience that differentiates their brand in this highly competitive landscape."

