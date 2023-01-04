2022 Year in Review: Fidelis Care Helps Members and Local Communities Address Health Challenges across the State

New York Health Plan Worked with over 1,700 organizations and coordinated more than 3,500 health and wellness events and initiatives

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2022, communities across New York continued to experience health and wellness challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic; social determinants of health (SDoH), such as food insecurity and affordable housing; mental health issues; and much more. Through it all, statewide health plan Fidelis Care partnered with a variety of providers and agencies to support local communities through grassroots programs and events, education, and action.

Fidelis Care worked with over 1,700 organizations and coordinated more than 3,500 events – all a reflection of the company's mission to transform communities, one person at a time. Recognizing the impact of SDoH, for example, Fidelis Care expanded support and took action to empower and uplift communities through health and wellness initiatives addressing critical areas such as access to vaccines, early childhood literacy, Black maternal health, transportation, healthy nutrition, and more.

"Across the state, we came together with partners, providers, and local leaders to provide support for local residents where it was needed most," said Fidelis Care Chief Medical Officer Vincent Marchello, MD. "We worked to address critical health challenges and provide solutions that would make a difference in the lives of those most in need. I'm proud of all that we accomplished and know our commitment to support the health and wellness of all New Yorkers will continue as we look to the coming year."

Key community initiatives for Fidelis Care in 2022 included:

Standing With Buffalo

In the wake of the tragic shooting at the Tops Supermarket in Buffalo on May 14 , Fidelis Care mobilized to help the community and meet the needs of its members and local residents. Fidelis Care donated over $11,000 of food, personal care items, formula, and diapers to residents affected by the tragedy. In the fall, Fidelis Care donated $60,000 of free bus passes for residents in East Buffalo to improve their access to transportation and quality of life. The bus passes were available to community members through the Resource Council of WNY from September through December.

Diversity Through Literacy

Fidelis Care partnered with Literacy Inc. in New York City to promote early literacy and foster diverse representation in children's literature. Fidelis Care donated more than 1,000 books that featured stories representing racial diversity.

Veggies to Go

In August, Fidelis Care launched a new initiative to help address food insecurity in low-income neighborhoods. Through key partnerships and working with local farmers, Fidelis Care provided more than 21,000 pounds of free fruits and vegetables to residents during several events across the state.

Backpack Heroes

Fidelis Care partnered with the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York and CBS-affiliate WRGB-6 in Albany for the 7th annual Backpack Heroes campaign, which addresses weekend childhood hunger in the Capital Region. The campaign raised more than $110,000 , bringing its 7-year total to over $500,000 . More than 3,000 students have received backpacks full of nutritious food.

School Supply Giveaway at The Strong Museum

Fidelis Care and The Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester held a back-to-school event at the museum. Fidelis Care gave away hundreds of backpacks and other school supplies to families in need as they prepared for the start of school.

Adopt a Family program at The State Fair

Fidelis Care continued our support of the New York State Fair's Adopt a Family program, which provides local, low-income families with free admission to the fair as well as food and entertainment vouchers. This summer, 1,800 people were able to attend the Fair in Syracuse through the program.

These positive initiatives brought improved health and well-being throughout New York, while allowing Fidelis Care to support and build meaningful relationships within the communities we serve. These connections and grassroots initiatives remain a priority for Fidelis Care for 2023 and beyond.

About Fidelis Care

Fidelis Care is a mission-driven health plan offering quality, affordable coverage for children and adults of all ages and at all stages of life. With more than 2.5 million members statewide, Fidelis Care believes that all New Yorkers should have access to affordable, quality health insurance.

