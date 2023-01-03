Rakuten Medical to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 10th, 2023

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rakuten Medical, Inc., a global biotechnology company developing precision, cell-targeting therapies based on its proprietary photoimmunotherapy technology Alluminox™ platform, will present on how the company has been advancing its technology, and how it plans to continue doing so, in order to reach more patients around the world at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference being held January 9-12, 2023.

Rakuten Medical's Vice Chairman and Co-CEO, Mickey Mikitani, is scheduled to present at 3:00 pm PST, Tuesday, January 10. A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed by following this link. Following the completion of the presentation, the slides will be available in the Partnering section of the Rakuten Medical Website (https://rakuten-med.com/us/partnering/).

About Rakuten Medical, Inc.

Rakuten Medical, Inc. is a global biotechnology company developing and commercializing precision, cell targeting investigational therapies on its Alluminox™ platform, which, in pre-clinical studies, have been shown to induce rapid and selective cell killing and tumor necrosis. Outside of Japan, Alluminox therapies have not yet been approved as safe or effective by any regulatory authority. The company's first drug developed on the Alluminox platform, ASP-1929, has received approval from the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare, and is currently the subject of a global phase 3 clinical trial for recurrent head and neck cancer. Rakuten Medical is committed to its mission to conquer cancer by delivering our innovative treatments as quickly and safely as possible to as many patients all over the world as possible. The company has offices in 6 countries, including the United States, where it is headquartered, Japan, the Netherlands, Taiwan, India, and Switzerland. For more information, visit www.rakuten-med.com.

