Gov. Gordon Proclaims Jan. 22-Jan. 28 "Wyoming School Choice Week," Recognizes Options as Vital for Kids' Education

Wyoming communities to hold more than 40 events during the thirteenth annual celebration of school choice

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gov. Mark Gordon has officially declared Jan. 22-Jan. 28 to be School Choice Week in Wyoming, this is the ninth time the Week has been officially recognized as Wyoming School Choice Week by the state's governor. During the Week parents, students, educators, and community leaders will raise their voices about the importance of quality education options in the state.

NSCW 2023 (PRNewswire)

Gov. Gordon's proclamation comes on the heels of a year of historic school choice expansions nationwide. The proclamation highlights the importance of high quality education options for the economic vitality of Wyoming. It also recognizes the contributions and hard work of teachers, parents, and community leaders who invest in local schools.

"Wyoming School Choice Week" is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week, a weeklong national celebration of K-12 education that takes place during the last week of January. The full text of the proclamation can be found on the School Choice Week website at schoolchoiceweek.com/proclamations-2023/ .

For the Week, parents, schools, and other organizers have planned 42 activities across the state of Wyoming–– in-school activities, talent shows and much more –– all of which aim to spark conversations about the opportunities parents have, or want to have, for their children's education.

More than 25,000 events have been independently planned for the week nationwide, raising awareness about school choices of every type.

"Wyoming families are more interested than ever in high-quality school choices that suit their kids' needs," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "All Wyoming families and educators are invited to celebrate School Choice Week and raise awareness of the educational opportunities and options that families have in the state."

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, public charter, magnet, online, private, and homeschooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/wyoming

