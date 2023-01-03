CCA URGES IL LAWMAKERS TO FIX CONTROVERSIAL NEW LAW

"We cannot allow this radical experiment in 'Woke' justice to become a precedent for other states."

WASHINGTON, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Concerned Communities for America (CCA) Executive Director DaQuawn Bruce issued the following statement applauding the Illinois Supreme Court for taking emergency action to temporarily prevent a new law from ending cash bail and pre-trial detention for a variety of serious criminal offenses.

"The Supreme Court made the correct decision to prevent this particularly harmful provision of the misleadingly named 'SAFE-T Act' from taking effect. Without their action, murderers, arsonists, kidnappers, and other violent criminals would have been allowed back onto the streets while awaiting trial, putting local communities in danger.

"Illinois lawmakers should use the court's temporary stay as an opportunity to revisit this misguided law and eliminate this dangerous provision once and for all. This is a misguided approach to criminal justice reform, because there is no justice in a soft on crime posture that releases individuals who have committed crimes for them to go out and commit them again. The victims of this policy are disproportionately likely to be Black and Brown citizens living in the City of Chicago and the surrounding communities.

"I have seen firsthand the devastation that violent crime can cause to families and communities, and I implore Illinois lawmakers to take immediate action to avert this preventable tragedy. We cannot allow this radical experiment in 'Woke' justice to become a precedent for other states."

