APYX® MEDICAL CORPORATION EMBARKS ON INAUGURAL BRAND CAMPAIGN FOR RENUVION®

Direct-to-Consumer Marketing Shows How Results Can Be Achieved Using Minimally Invasive Technology

CLEARWATER, Fla., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Apyx® Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX), the manufacturer of Renuvion®, a proprietary helium plasma and radiofrequency technology, today announces the launch of its first-ever direct-to-consumer brand campaign. Entitled #ThisIsMe, the campaign is aimed at U.S. consumers who are interested in a minimally invasive procedure with the Renuvion technology.

The Company's campaign targets consumers with a variety of creative content that illustrates the personas of potential patients, all emanating from different walks of life, who want a younger and tighter-looking appearance of their neck and chin.

"In an era of superficial innovations, Renuvion goes beneath the surface to uplift, empower and reshape what's possible," said Jeff Hoffman, Vice President of Marketing. "We are a brand that benefits patients physically with results that benefit them emotionally – creating confidence they never could have imagined. To connect with our patients on a personal level, the #ThisIsMe campaign speaks from their perspective."

This launch features national digital advertising, social media and a redesigned website, which is focused primarily on the consumer and features the creative content in the brand campaign. These assets are designed to raise awareness of Renuvion and highlight the benefits of the technology.

The Renuvion brand campaign is launching on the heels of Renuvion's two recent landmark FDA clearances, including an important clearance for using the device to improve the appearance of loose skin on the chin and neck. This breakthrough "one hour neck procedure" is a single-treatment, minimally invasive solution that can be performed under a local anesthetic.

Many in Hollywood have been buzzing about Renuvion recently. Celebrity plastic surgeon and co-host of the hit television series Botched Dr. Paul Nassif reported using Renuvion in a procedure on Passions actress McKenzie Westmore in a recent People magazine feature. Brazilian mega-influencer, actress and singer Camila Loures, 27, recently had a procedure with Renuvion and shared the results with her 18.4 million Instagram followers. Renuvion was also featured in two episodes of the December 2022 The Learning Channel (TLC) series "Awake Surgery", and will be spotlighted in a February 2023 episode of Lifetime's "The Balancing Act" program.

"With the recent FDA clearances that Renuvion has received, it's important that Apyx Medical let potential patients know about its unique capabilities," said Todd Hornsby, Executive Vice President. "Renuvion's safety and efficacy is based on years of scientific research and clinical evidence which is unique in this industry."

For a list of physicians, by state, offering Renuvion in their practice visit https://RenuvionFinder.com.

For more information visit Renuvion.com .

About Apyx Medical Corporation :

Apyx Medical Corporation is an advanced energy technology company with a passion for elevating people's lives through innovative products, including its Helium Plasma Technology products marketed and sold as Renuvion® in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma® in the hospital surgical market. Renuvion® and J-Plasma® offer surgeons a unique ability to provide controlled heat to tissue to achieve their desired results. The Company also leverages its deep expertise and decades of experience in unique waveforms through OEM agreements with other medical device manufacturers. For further information about the Company and its products, please refer to the Apyx Medical Corporation website at www.ApyxMedical.com.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this release and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Federal securities laws. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved.

All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, any statements regarding the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the actions by governments, businesses and individuals in response to the situation; projections of net revenue, margins, expenses, net earnings, net earnings per share, or other financial items; projections or assumptions concerning the possible receipt by the Company of any regulatory approvals from any government agency or instrumentality including but not limited to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, supply chain disruptions, component shortages, manufacturing disruptions or logistics challenges; or macroeconomic or geopolitical matters and the impact of those matters on the Company's financial performance.

Forward-looking statements and information are subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Many of these factors are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. Important factors that may cause the Company's actual results to differ materially and that could impact the Company and the statements contained in this release include but are not limited to risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to the regulatory environment in which the Company is subject to, including the Company's ability to gain requisite approvals for its products from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other governmental and regulatory bodies, both domestically and internationally; the impact of the recent FDA Safety Communication on our business and operations; factors relating to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; sudden or extreme volatility in commodity prices and availability, including supply chain disruptions; changes in general economic, business or demographic conditions or trends; changes in and effects of the geopolitical environment; liabilities and costs which the Company may incur from pending or threatened litigations, claims, disputes or investigations; and other risks that are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For forward-looking statements in this release, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

