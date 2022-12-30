InventHelp Inventors Develop Improved Beverage Cooler (HOF-290)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a water cooler that would keep water and other beverages cold without the use of ice, which can water down drinks," said one of two inventors, from Dayton, Texas, "so we invented the ICELESS COOLER. Our design offers an improved alternative to using traditional beverage coolers."

The invention provides an improved design for a beverage cooler. In doing so, it eliminates the need to use ice. As a result, it ensures that drinks stay cold and refreshing for a longer time period. The invention features a portable and practical design that is easy to use, store and transport so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-HOF-290, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

