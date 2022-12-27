Amphenol Communications Solutions releases Internal High-Speed Link Input Output Connectors Performing to PCI-SIG Gen 6 Specifications - Designed for Next Generation Enterprise Server Equipment

In Close Collaboration with PCI-SIG, the Leading Supplier to Enterprise Server Solution Providers is the First to Tool Up to Provide Connectors Performing to PCIe® Gen 6 Specifications

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amphenol Communications Solutions is pleased to announce today, the release of its PCIe® Gen 6 Mini Cool Edge IO GH01 Series. Co-developed with the PCI-SIG association, these high-speed and small form factor of 0.6mm pitch connectors perform fully to Gen 6 SI performance at 85ohm impedance and are ideal for use in servers, data center, storage, workstation, and networking equipment to power big data applications including Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

Amphenol Communications Solutions PCIe Gen6 Connectors (PRNewswire)

"Capable of transmitting at PCIe® Gen 6 high-speed specification of PAM4 64Gbps, the Mini Cool Edge IO is already adopted by several world-leading enterprise data center solution providers in their next-generation server equipment," said Oscar Yu, Product Marketing Manager, Amphenol Communications Solutions. "Mini Cool Edge IO not only provides a SI performance-ready signal transmission but also a new way of system design that is cost-effective, highly modular, scalable, and extremely easy to repair. Working closely with the PCI-SIG committee and in line with Amphenol's spirit of innovation, we are delighted to launch the PCIe® Gen 6 Mini Cool Edge IO GH01 Series.

Key Product Characteristics for Next-Generation Servers

The PCIe® Gen 6 Mini Cool Edge IO is a 0.60mm pitch connector family that comes with a slim form factor design and is capable of transmitting high-speed signals up to 64G PAM4/PCIe® Gen 6. Supporting both cable and card edge applications with one connector 85ohm impedance, and various pin number options meeting PCIe®/NVMe/SAS specifications, the GH01 is a high-speed connector that provides flexibility in system design to meet the modular, scalable, and easy-to-repair requirements of enterprise server solution providers.

Product Availability

PCIe® Gen 6 Mini Cool Edge IO standard product offering of 74-pin 8X right angle and 74-pin 8X vertical connectors are now available along with options for customized features. Product samples of 124-pin 16X vertical and 38-pin 4X vertical connectors will be available in Q1 2023

About Amphenol Communications Solutions

Amphenol Communications Solutions, a division of Amphenol Corporation, is a world leader in interconnect solutions for the Information, Communications and Commercial electronics markets. Amphenol Corporation is one of the world's largest designers and manufacturers of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors and interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. Amphenol Communications Solutions has an expansive global presence in research and development, manufacturing, and sales. We design and manufacture a wide range of innovative connectors as well as cable assemblies for diverse applications including server, storage, data center, networking, industrial, business equipment and automotive.

