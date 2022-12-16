Prime Therapeutics to retain Humira® alongside biosimilars on NetResults™ formulary in 2023

Lowest net cost strategy helps enable provider, patient choice; helps ensure optimal, cost-effective therapy for complex inflammatory conditions

EAGAN, Minn., Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime) today announced its 2023 Humira® formulary recommendations. In 2023, Prime will begin recommending Humira biosimilars to sit alongside Humira in the inflammatory drug class on its preferred list of drugs known as a formulary.

Humira is one of the top selling drugs in the United States and is used in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease and other disease states.1 Humira biosimilars – nearly identical copies of the high-priced biologic drug – coming to market in 2023, have the potential to generate wholesale cost savings for clients.

"Prime actively promotes evidence-based use of biosimilars to deliver the lowest net cost options to clients. In this case, that option may be the brand drug or its competing biosimilars," said Dave Schlett, executive vice president and president of PBM solutions for Prime. "Our strategy allows for provider and patient choices and minimizes disruption of therapy for members in treatment for complex diseases."

Schlett added, "In short, biosimilars and their originators can co-exist and generate competition while ensuring optimal outcomes for members."

Through formulary management, Prime continuously seeks and prefers the safest, most effective drugs. It remains flexible to meet the unique needs of its clients and members. To that end, Prime will continue to stay attuned to the biosimilar landscape and add more biosimilars to its preferred drug list(s) in future.

Read about Prime's perspective on biosimilars and solutions for their effective management.

About Prime Therapeutics + Magellan Rx

Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime) is a diversified pharmacy solutions organization serving health plans, employers and government programs. Prime is collectively owned by 19 Blue Cross and Blue Shield Plans, subsidiaries or affiliates of those plans. Magellan Rx Management, a Prime Therapeutics LLC Company, is a pioneer in specialty and medical drug management and a leader in serving public sector state government programs. Together Prime and Magellan Rx provide a wide range of clients with solutions that bridge the distance between medical and pharmacy management. For more information visit www.primetherapeutics.com and www.magellanrx.com, or follow us on Twitter at @Prime_PBM and @Magellan_Rx.

Contact: Jenine Anderson

Public Relations Manager

612.777.5629

jenine.anderson@primetherapeutics.com

View original content:

SOURCE Prime Therapeutics LLC