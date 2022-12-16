NAIC Members Elect 2023 Officers

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) elect officers for 2023 during its Fall 2022 National Meeting plenary.

2023 NAIC Officers (PRNewswire)

The following officers were elected for 2023:

President: Missouri Insurance Director Chlora Lindley-Myers . April 13, 2017 . Missouri Insurance Director Chlora Lindley-Myers was confirmed as the director of the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance on

President-Elect: Connecticut Insurance Commissioner Andrew N. Mais . March 4, 2019 . Connecticut Insurance Commissioner Andrew N. Mais was nominated as the commissioner of the Connecticut Insurance Department effective

Vice President: North Dakota Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread . November 8, 2016 . North Dakota Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread was first elected as the commissioner of the North Dakota Insurance Department on

Secretary-Treasurer: Virginia Insurance Commissioner Scott A. White . January 1 , 2018. Virginia Insurance Commissioner Scott A. White was appointed Commissioner of the Virginia Bureau of Insurance effective, 2018.

Lindley-Myers, whose background includes nearly 40 years of insurance regulatory experience, is the NAIC's first woman of color elected to the officer position of President.

The newly elected officers will assume their roles effective January 1, 2023.

