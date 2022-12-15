Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea Launches Twistmas Hotline to Offer Fans Advice and Pep Talks to Make the Crazy Holiday Season More Fun

In addition to providing Twisted tips and tricks, the nation's No. 1 hard iced tea will also allow fans to leave the brand voicemails for a chance at some surprise and delight prizes

BOSTON, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea, the nation's no. 1 hard iced tea brand¹, is launching it's first-ever holiday hotline to offer fans expert advice on how to bring more fun to festivities this year.

Twistmas Holiday Hotline 1-888-3TWISTED (1-888-389-4783) (PRNewswire)

Now through Jan. 1, drinkers 21+ can call Twisted Tea's Twistmas Hotline at 1-888-3-TWISTED (888-389-4783) to hear Twisted Tea's own Billy Grotto (you know him as the face of the Twisted Tea Drop spots!) give tips and tricks to bring more Twisted spirit and fun to this year's holiday shindigs. The Twistmas Hotline features a variety of scenarios fans might experience during the holidays, including advice on gifting, navigating tough conversations with family (like getting questions about being single!), surviving holiday parties and so much more.

And for fans who need some extra help outside of the six pre-selected holiday topics, Twisted Tea's Twistmas Hotline also allows fans to leave the brand a voicemail. Whether it's to share a message about their love of Twisted Tea or to ask the brand some specific advice to help with the holidays, Twisted Tea will be surprising and delighting drinkers who leave voicemails with a variety of prizes through the holidays, including custom voicemails back from Billy, coupon codes for the brand's Tea Store and even cold hard cash.

Known for going above and beyond for fans, Twisted Tea's Twistmas Hotline hopes to make the holidays a little less stressful and a lot more fun with advice only a hard iced tea can offer.

"Twisted Tea is all about bringing the fun, especially when holiday craziness is in full swing," said Erica Taylor, senior brand director for Twisted Tea. "This year, our Twistmas Hotline not only provides ways for fans to keep it twisted during the holidays, but it also gives our fans a direct line to us. A new way for us to engage with and show love to our passionate community, we're hoping to spread some Twisted Tea cheer for all this year."

In addition to having the best community out there, Twisted Tea offers the best-tasting hard iced tea. Packed with deliciously refreshing flavor, Twisted Tea tastes like real iced tea because it's made with real brewed tea. Easy to drink with no carbonation, Twisted Tea offers the perfect kick of 5% alcohol to turn your holidays up a notch.

For more information on where to find Twisted Tea near you, visit TwistedTea.com and follow along @TwistedTea on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for more.

About Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea:

Twisted Tea, the No. 1 refreshing hard tea in the country, was founded in 2001 on the twisted promise that a hard iced tea should taste like real iced tea. Incredibly smooth and refreshing, Twisted Tea is made with real brewed tea for a delicious, easy to drink hard tea available in a variety of flavors, including fan favorites, Original and Half & Half. For more information, visit www.twistedtea.com.

¹Source: IRI MULO + Conv; L52WE 11/28/2022

Twisted Tea logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Twisted Tea