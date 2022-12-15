RegASK announces US$10m Series A Funding Round led by Monograph Capital to accelerate its growth

SINGAPORE, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RegASK, a global RegTech SaaS company, today announced it has raised a $10m Series A funding round. The round is led by venture capital firm Monograph Capital and joined by SPRIM Global Investments and other investors. The funding will be used to further invest in the platform and bring RegASK to all companies seeking to strengthen their regulatory capabilities around the globe. The funding follows on the heels of the expansion of RegASK platform to serve new industries including biopharma and decentralized clinical trials regulation, in addition to the existing deployment in consumer health, medtech, and food industries.

RegASK makes regulatory information relevant, curated and easy to access for businesses, enabling them to cut through the clutter and complexity of an ever-growing number of new regulations. RegASK uses artificial intelligence to stay ahead of the fast-changing regulatory environment. RegASK's technology platform routinely monitors, curates and automatically summarizes regulations around the globe for biopharma, CROs, consumer health, medical device and food companies. The platform further provides in-depth insights into regulations and pending regulatory changes, and connects businesses with over 400+ subject matter experts in 100+ countries for strategy and planning.

"The addition of Monograph Capital is strategic to RegASK's development roadmap" said Caroline Shleifer, PhD, CEO of RegASK. "RegASK AI-powered platform offers companies an innovative and user-friendly solution to reduce their regulatory monitoring and compliance burdens. Monograph's leadership brings deep industry understanding of the needs of life science and CRO companies"

Charles Conn, Monograph Partner, said, "RegASK is a wonderfully innovative approach to the burgeoning regulatory strategy and compliance space, applying AI to streamline information capture and planning for pharmaceutical companies, clinical research organizations and many other segments. Monograph is excited to be part of the company's growth path."

About RegASK

Founded in 2018, RegASK is a regtech SaaS platform that enables businesses to leverage AI to scale their regulatory and compliance capabilities. With RegASK, businesses can easily access to relevant regulatory information automatically identified and curated. Always up to date through automatic RegAlerts™, the platform further provides instant RegInsights™ as well as access to a network of 400+ subject matter experts in over 100+ countries around the world. www.regask.com

About Monograph

Monograph Capital is a life sciences venture firm based in London and San Francisco, with investments in breakthrough therapeutics, diagnostics, and digitally-enabled healthcare to improve the practice of medicine.

