Olshan Names New Partner and Counsel

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP is pleased to announce that Honghui Yu has been promoted to partner in the Corporate/Securities Law Practice and Rebecca Van Derlaske has been promoted to Counsel in the Shareholder Activism Practice, effective January 1, 2023.

Olshan Logo (PRNewswire)

"We are delighted to welcome Honghui to Olshan's partnership and also congratulate Rebecca on her promotion to Counsel," said co-administrative partner Nina Roket. "Both Honghui and Rebecca exemplify the highest levels of accomplishment and commitment to our clients and Olshan's values."

Honghui Yu will be a partner in the Corporate/Securities Law Practice. She represents both publicly traded and privately held companies in private placements, public offerings, mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance and securities law matters. Honghui also devotes a significant part of her practice to advising emerging growth companies during all stages of their life cycles as well as representing institutional funds and strategic investors in their investments in emerging growth companies. She is actively involved as a member of the Associates, Diversity & Inclusion, and Women's Committees. Honghui received her J.D. from Washington University School of Law, cum laude, where she was an Executive Editor of the Washington University Law Review. She received her B.A. with honors from The University of Chicago.

Rebecca Van Derlaske will be Counsel in the Shareholder Activism Practice. Her practice is focused primarily on shareholder activism, securities law, mergers and acquisitions and general corporate law. Rebecca represents and provides strategic advice to hedge funds and other investors in domestic and international shareholder activism matters, including proxy contests, withhold campaigns, consent solicitations and settlement negotiations. She also advises shareholder clients with regarding Schedule 13D investments in public companies, mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance and other related matters. She received her J.D., summa cum laude, from William & Mary School of Law, where she served as the Lead Articles Editor of the William & Mary Law Review and received her B.A., magna cum laude, from The College of William & Mary.

About Olshan

Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP, a law firm based in New York, represents major businesses and entrepreneurs in their most significant transactions, problems and opportunities. Olshan's clients range from public companies, hedge, venture capital, private equity and other investment funds to entrepreneurs and private companies worldwide. Clients choose Olshan for innovative strategies and sophisticated, game-changing advice in corporate, securities law, equity investment and shareholder activism, complex commercial, corporate and securities litigation, real estate, intellectual property, bankruptcy and creditors' rights, and advertising. Since its founding, Olshan has offered an alternative to the AmLaw 50 law firm business model with responsive, independent and client-focused legal counsel provided by the firm's senior lawyers.

Contact:

Madelaine Miller Strauss

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP