HIGH FASHION MEETS VIRTUAL FANTASY IN H&M’S LATEST INNOVATION STORY

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- H&M is proud to present the latest drop in its Innovation Stories initiative, an eye-catching collection that explores the craftsmanship of high fashion and the fantasy of virtual wardrobes. The H&M Innovation Metaverse Design Story collection will be available in H&M Williamsburg on December 16th and H&M Times Square and HM.com beginning December 22nd.

The ready-to-wear collection is inspired by the immersive potential of the Metaverse, as well as the tactile beauty of the physical world. Self-expression and an exploration of sustainability is showcased in three formats, with sustainable materials, rental services in select countries, and a digital collection.

"The increasingly virtual dimension of fashion creates exciting future opportunities for H&M, allowing us to create vibrant, bold and daring virtual counterparts to our physical collections. In addition to the endless creative possibilities, it also allows us to propose a more sustainable and inclusive fashion vision that can be accessed by anyone, anywhere in the world," said Ann-Sofie Johansson, creative advisor at H&M.

The ready-to-wear collection

Key pieces from the physical collection blend eye-catching silhouettes with intricate embroidery and an internet-breaking color palette. For women, a corset-waisted, neon-yellow dress with a dramatic tulle skirt dominates the spotlight. For men, an oversized black beaded bomber jacket offsets relaxed tailoring. In accessories, women's wrap-around metallic sandals spiral to the thigh, while futuristic jewelery for men and women takes its cues from liquid metal that looks as though it's been plumped by pixels. The more-is-more styling has been brought to life by Ibrahim Kamara, creative advisor to H&M for this project.

The Innovations

Circularity is a key focus for the collection. Several pieces feature recycled polyester fibers made entirely out of old garments and textile waste collected in partnership with H&M's garment-collection program in stores. One form-fitting dress in the collection has been made using a zero-waste pattern cutting process. Innovative materials including REPREVE® Our Ocean™, recycled polyester made from ocean-bound plastic bottles, comprise a faux-fur coat and jacket. After years of development, 100% recycled sequins made from plastic-bottle waste adorn two dresses, a pair of leggings and a blazer-and-skirt combination.

The Digital Collection

Five augmented reality filters, accessible via the H&M app, complete the Innovation Metaverse Design Story line-up. Designed in partnership with the Institute of Digital Fashion, an AR fashion lenses powered by Snapchat enables virtual try-on, seamlessly bringing the physical and digital worlds together and empowering customers to express themselves both IRL and online.

"We at the Institute of Digital Fashion are excited to partner with H&M on a digital collection that pushes the boundaries of fashion as we know it, breaking free of physical restraints to embrace pure creativity. These digital garments are for every body, extending beyond seasons, beyond gender and beyond realities, and helping us to consider the planet," said Leanne Elliott Young and Cattytay, co-founders of the Institute of Digital Fashion.

The H&M Metaverse Experience

Customers wanting to learn more about the collection will be able to dive into an immersive Metaverse experience on hm.com. This interactive virtual space, available beginning December 15th in the US and CA, celebrates the unique digital garments that were made for the collection, and gives customers a glimpse into the future, where digital art expands the expressive possibilities of fashion. In addition, H&M has partnered with AI Avatar, Kuki, who will be connecting with people as a virtual influencer via @kuki_ai on Instagram wearing pieces from the Metaverse collection.

About H&M Innovation Stories

H&M Innovation Stories was launched in early 2021 and comprises a series of themed collections dedicated to promoting more sustainable materials, technologies and production processes. Previous themes have encompassed animal-friendly fashion and alternatives to animal-derived materials, circular design strategies and fabrics that reclaim waste, and more sustainable methods of working with color. The project aligns with H&M's fashion rental service, established in 2019 in its Stockholm flagship store with a selection of occasion wear styles from past Conscious Exclusive collections. The rental program currently operates in three stores in Stockholm, Berlin and Amsterdam.

