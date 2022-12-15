Hankook Tire Launches First iON Tires in the U.S., Especially Designed for EVs

- Cutting-edge Hankook technology equips new iON evo AS and iON evo AS SUV tires with exceptional mileage, comfort, and all-season performance



- iON is Hankook's first full line of tires for EVs

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global tire maker Hankook Tire has launched the company's first tires in the U.S. that are specifically designed for electric vehicles (EVs). The iON evo AS and iON evo AS SUV are the first in Hankook's full line of EV tires. Available in 26 sizes and rim diameters of 18 to 22 inches, iON evo AS and iON evo AS SUV are built with Hankook's EVolution technology, which focuses on tread wear, noise reduction, and the unique grip performance for EVs.

"The North American EV segment is one of the fastest-growing sectors of the automotive industry," said Rob Williams, Senior Vice President, North America Sales, Hankook Tire America Corp. "The iON evo AS and iON evo AS SUV demonstrate Hankook's industry-leading research and development to create tires that are designed, from the ground up, for the unique needs of EVs. At a time when more drivers are making the switch to electric, these tires are built to deliver the very best in mileage, comfort, and performance for EVs that drivers have come to expect from Hankook's range of tires."

The new tires have been designed to meet the demands of EVs in all seasons, with noise-proof technology, even tread wear and enhanced mileage, and increased grip and rigidity.

Even tread wear and enhanced mileage

The iON evo AS and iON evo AS SUV are built with Hankook's EVolution compound, composed of high-concentration silica and eco-friendly materials, designed to evenly spread road pressure to extend tire life and provide healthier tire conditions. Hankook's optimized curing technology and advanced compound also reduces rolling resistance, which enhances battery life and extends mileage.

Noise-proof technology with Hankook Sound Absorber™

The lack of an ICE powertrain in EVs means that road noise can account for 40% of cabin noise, while wind noise from high-speed driving can account for an additional 30%. To reduce road noise and offer a quiet, pleasant ride at all speeds, Hankook has equipped the iON evo AS and iON evo AS SUV with Hankook Sound Absorber™ technology. Knurling technology inside the tire grooves reduces tread pattern noise, while optimized multi-pitch sequencing and noise-absorbing material inside the tire cavity help to further reduce cabin noise.

Increased grip and rigidity

Heavy lithium-ion battery packs can add 10-20% more weight and stress to EVs compared to their ICE-powered equivalents. To bear this increased weight, iON evo AS and iON evo AS SUV are built with Hankook's EV Contour Technology to increase lateral rigidity by 25% and cornering rigidity by 20% compared to all-season touring tires, advancing EV grip performance. A high rigidity profile and tread design, coupled with 3D Grip Kontrol sipes on the main treads, provide exceptional grip for equal performance on dry, wet, and mild winter roads, as well as light snow.

"The iON evo AS and iON evo AS SUV were developed for the EV driver that wants to maximize their driving experience without sacrificing the unique benefits of this new class of vehicle," said Kijong Kil, Vice President of RE Development. "Hankook's EVolution technology, Hankook Sound Absorber and EV Contour Technology come together as the basis for an innovative, all-season tire that delivers outstanding results for EVs."

Hankook iON evo AS and iON evo AS SUV are the first tires available in the U.S. from Hankook's iON family, which was launched earlier this year. According to the recent Hankook Tire Gauge Index, a survey of Americans' driving habits, nearly half (46%) of Americans now plan to purchase or lease an EV within the next five years.

Hankook's experience in developing tires for EVs is extensive, with the company's existing original equipment tires optimized for EVs already being used by leading global automotive brands. Hankook's EV tire technology is also being developed at the pinnacle of electric motorsport: the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, where the Hankook iON race tire makes its debut in race conditions in January 2023.

The Hankook iON evo AS SUV is available in 20 sizes ranging from 18 to 22 inches, while the iON evo AS is available in 6 sizes ranging from 18 to 21 inches. Both tires come with a 50,000-mileage warranty.

About Hankook Tire America Corp.

Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing and marketing to deliver high-quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Hankook Tire America Corp. markets and distributes a complete line of high-performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck and SUV tires as well as medium truck and bus tires in the United States. Hankook Tire America Corp. is a subsidiary of Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd., a Forbes Global 2000 company headquartered in Seoul, Korea.

