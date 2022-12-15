ACE Cash Express Supports Autism Speaks by Raising Over $23,000

DALLAS, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ACE Cash Express (ACE), a Populus Financial Group brand, raised $23,259 for Autism Speaks during ACE's annual fundraising event, the Give A Little Campaign. During our annual fundraising event, ACE store employees choose charities that are important to them. After learning that some of our employees have loved ones with autism, a few of our stores responded by raising money for Autism Speaks. The word quickly spread and soon our entire South Texas region was raising money for this important and valuable cause.

Autism Speaks is working to achieve a world where all people with autism, across the spectrum and throughout their lifespan, can reach their full potential - inclusive of all abilities, ages, races, ethnicities, gender identities, sexual orientations, socioeconomic status, and belief systems. Through partnerships and collaboration, they are committed to increasing global understanding and acceptance of people with autism, being a catalyst for life-enhancing research breakthroughs, increasing early childhood screening and timely interventions, improving the transition to adulthood, and ensuring people can access reliable information and services throughout their life span.

"The personal connections and stories shared by ACE employees help bring our mission to life," said Hunter Heidtke, Senior Field Development Coordinator at Autism Speaks. "The success of our organization is measured in the individuals and families we serve, and partnerships with groups like ACE empower us to positively impact as many members of our community as possible. Their support this year has been incredible, and we look forward to continuing to work together in the future."

"By supporting Autism Speaks, ACE can help bring awareness to autism and help advance research into causes and better treatments for autism spectrum disorders and related conditions," said Eric Norrington, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs for Populus Financial Group. "Autism Speaks has helped many of our employees and their loved ones, so our partnership is even more meaningful."

Nationally, ACE's 2022 Give A Little Campaign, which supports several organizations, raised more than $164,000 through the commitment of ACE Cash Express employees and the generosity of our customers. All the money raised went directly to charities across the country including AdoptAClassroom.org, Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, American Red Cross, Autism Speaks, Back on My Feet, Feed My Starving Children, Feeding America's Local Food Banks and Homes For Our Troops. This fundraiser is a part of the ACE Community Fund, ACE's charitable–giving program, which has donated more than $16 million since its inception in 2004 to organizations in communities where ACE operates.

About Populus Financial Group

Populus Financial Group™ provides financial services through its family of brands including ACE Cash Express®, ACE Elite® Visa® Prepaid Debit Card, Flare Account® and Porte™. Populus Financial Group delivers a broad range of financial products and services including short-term consumer loans, card services, check cashing, money transfers, bill payments and money orders. Visit PopulusFinancial.com for more information.

About Autism Speaks

Autism Speaks is enhancing lives today and accelerating a spectrum of solutions for tomorrow. Autism, or autism spectrum disorder (ASD), refers to a broad range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech and nonverbal communication. They are dedicated to promoting solutions, across the spectrum and throughout the life span, for the needs of individuals with autism and their families. To learn more about autism or Autism Speaks please visit their website www.autismspeaks.org.

