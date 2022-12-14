UltraSense Systems Introduces Transformational InPlane Sensing Technology to Revolutionize the Touch Experience for Automotive

SmartSurface HMI controllers enable thinnest sensing experiences for modern designs

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UltraSense Systems today announced In-Plane sensing automotive technology, the ability to enable multi-mode sensing and HMI control in the plane of the SmartSurface (or A-Surface), drastically reducing the size, weight, enabling modern designs and offering highly configurable optionality, that reduces part numbers and build complexity. This translates to advantages in sustainability and recyclability, increases driving range, and enables modern designs and new user experiences that were not possible before such as supporting controls for retractable steering wheels that require elegant slim form factors.

In-Plane sensing is a major step towards the ability to deliver a full HMI experience by enabling the thinnest possible space. This is more than a capacitive ITO layer, but as defined by offering sensor fusion and enabling multimode sensing, processing & algorithms, feedback control: illumination, audio, haptics, and secure connectivity. It is a recipe for transformational changes in reducing the size of existing automotive module depth. Combined with the TouchPoint family of HMI controllers, InPlane sensing enables designs that support all types of Smart Surface HMI interactions through the broadest set of materials, beyond capacitive plastic and glass. Smart Surfaces can now operate through natural materials such as wood and leather to metal and other soft surfaces.

"Traditional interface modules were measured in inches of thickness, with In-plane sensing we are talking about millimeters of surface thickness, with full solid-state HMI controller capabilities, of multi-modal sensing and feedback control of lighting, audio and haptics," said Mo Maghsoudnia, Founder and CEO of UltraSense Systems. "InPlane sensing principles combined with our TouchPoint family of HMI controllers deliver the thinnest HMI operating through the broadest range of materials. This technology is applicable for HMI experiences for automotive interior and exteriors, industrial, and consumer applications."

InPlane sensing is a design structure and works with all TouchPoint HMI controllers and sensors, offering new thin designs as well as the traditional, thicker force pillar designs.

All TouchPoint HMI controllers offer

Multi-Mode sensing (CapForce, UltraForce, TapForce)

Processing and AI Machine Learning algorithms

Feedback control to drive Illumination, Audio and Haptics

Secure Connectivity options to support industry protocols such as LIN and CAN as well as offering configurability – optionality, technology upgradability that is offered at production, dealership, or end-user Over The Air updating.

UltraStudio 2.0 is a HMI User eXperience design and human factors evaluation tool to help facilitate testing and comparing various settings of touch to feedback, including illumination, audio and haptics. It helps accelerate the product development phase of the HMI end user experience.

Visit www.ultrasensesys.com for more details on InPlane sensing and discover the many use cases including automotive interior and exterior applications.

About UltraSense Systems Inc.

UltraSense Systems is the leader in Human Machine Interface (HMI) solutions providing a suite of sensors, subsystem modules, full products and software focused on pioneering Smart Surfaces with rapid product integration capabilities. The Company's core competency in delivering multi-sensory silicon and modules integrate functions that include touch, haptic and lighting with extensive software algorithms and Machine Learning for a comprehensive user experience. The core silicon supplies sensor fusion capabilities through novel multi-physics detection and feedback for hard and soft surfaces, including metals, glass, plastics, wood, and leather for indoor and outdoor use cases. A global company headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices in Taiwan, China, Korea, Japan, and Europe, the company investors include Robert Bosch Ventures, Artiman Ventures, Abies Ventures, Sony Innovation, Sparx Group and Asahi Kasei.

