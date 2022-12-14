New Partnership between IPLOOK and Intel to Deliver 5G Edge UPF Enhancement

IPLOOK's 5G Edge UPF deployed on 3rd Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors and Intel® Xeon® D processor, enabling operators and enterprise customers to deploy reliable and super-fast 5G networks.

HONG KONG, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IPLOOK Technologies, which provides industry-leading end-to-end mobile core network solutions in 50 countries, announced that it has established a cooperative relationship with Intel, a worldwide semiconductor chip manufacturer, to deliver an effective 5G edge UPF enhancement for super-fast 5G network deployments.

Today low-latency 5G network is needed for supporting requirements in a broad range of telecom and enterprise use cases. Deploying 5G edge UPF delivers resources at the edge to support low-latency, ultra-reliable, mass-volume and real-time data forwarding services for 5G applications. To accomplish improvements, IPLOOK and Intel provide a joint solution for 5G connectivity and offer many advantages in terms of deployment flexibility, orchestration of network functions and scalability. With this cooperation, operators can unlock new 5G applications and services, staying ahead of the competition with unique superiority.

"IPLOOK's flexible 5GC supports diverse network services with high throughput. Cooperated with Intel, we are expecting to see our UPF to be the prime enabler of new 5G applications and edge services after we complete the in-house enhancement project. Intel's DDP technology integrated with IPLOOK's edge UPF creates unprecedented flexibility. It presents as the effective option for customers," said Tom Lyu, CEO, IPLOOK.

About IPLOOK

Founded in 2012, IPLOOK is an industry-leading end-to-end, cloud-based mobile network solution provider. IPLOOK' s highly scalable virtualized 3G/4G/5G core network software products can be deployed in the deployment scenarios for Mobile Network Operators (MNO), Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO), Wireless Internet Services Providers (WISP) and Enterprises.

More info: www.iplook.com Follow IPLOOK on LinkedIn @IPLOOK Technologies

About Intel

Intel Semiconductor (US) LLC is an American multinational corporation and technology company headquartered in Santa Clara, California. It is the world's largest semiconductor chip manufacturer by revenue, and is one of the developers of the x86 series of instruction sets, the instruction sets found in most personal computers (PCs).

More info: www.intel.com

