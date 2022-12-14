Innovators and investors nationwide create impactful connections at annual Synapse Summit

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Synapse announces its Synapse Summit 2023 event, inviting more than 6,000 attendees, 800 investors and venture capitalists, 300 exhibitors and 150 speakers to Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla., on Feb. 14, 2023 to inspire and energize the thriving, global innovation ecosystem by facilitating impactful connections.

Jeff Hoffman, co-founder of Priceline and award-winning entrepreneur, says, "Synapse is great, that's why I always come to this, because this is where all the parts of the ecosystem come together. Whether you're a university, a startup or investor, all the pieces come together and understand what each other is doing. That's a critical component of building a strong innovation community, and Synapse provides that."

Synapse Summit 2023 will feature unique keynote speakers, including Ally Love – global ambassador with Peloton and entrepreneur; Steve Case – co-founder of AOL and chairman and CEO of Revolution; and Phoebe Miles – daughter of Gatorade inventor and co-founder of the Cade Museum for Creativity and Invention.

The event will also offer the Synapse Innovation Awards where Florida Power & Light (FPL) is contributing $75,000 to be awarded among the top three overall winners in categories, including Community Impact, Emerging Technology, Tech Startup, Innovative Product and Growth Company. Companies from startups to established, of all sizes and industries, are encouraged to apply at synapseawards.com.

Synapse Summit offers unique opportunities for the innovation community from all industries around the country to create life-changing connections where talent is hired, funding is secured, new customers are acquired and investments are made.

Tickets are available now at synapsefl.com/summit2023.

About Synapse Florida

Synapse Florida, a nonprofit 501(c)(3), is a statewide connector of Florida's innovation community comprised of entrepreneurs, investors, talent, corporations, educational institutions, students, policymakers and other stakeholders. Synapse amplifies awareness of and participation in Florida's growing innovation community. Synapse is a catalyst for Florida's innovators who are creating forward-thinking solutions to solve problems, improve our world and change lives. Founded in 2017, Synapse provides year-round opportunities for people to make impactful connections and contribute to the thriving global innovation ecosystem. To learn more, visit www.synapsefl.com.

