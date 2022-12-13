Neurolief Appoints Neuromodulation Industry Leader Scott Drees as CEO

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurolief, a medical neurotechnology innovator, announces the appointment of Scott Drees as Chief Executive Officer and Director.

"I am thrilled to welcome Scott," said Raphael Ben Dror, Neurolief Chairman of the Board. "As a 40 veteran in the medical device industry and 27-year pioneer in neuromodulation, Scott is a proven leader, whose experience in commercialization of neuromodulation technologies uniquely positions him to take Neurolief to its next phase of growth."

Most recently Scott served as CEO of Neuromodulation Ventures LLC, a private company which is focused on the incubation of new neuromodulation companies. Previously, Scott served as CEO and Director of Nuvectra, a public company which designed and commercialized the AlgoVita Spinal Cord Stimulation system from 2015 – 2019. Prior to joining Nuvectra, Scott served as the Neuromodulation Portfolio Manager for Integer Holdings, making strategic investments in early stage neurostimulation companies for Integer and performing the original SCS, SNS and DBS system designs for Nuvectra. From 1996 – 2007, Mr. Drees led the global commercial team at Advanced Neuromodulation Systems, Inc to a decade of record growth. In 2005, ANSI was sold to St. Jude Medical, Inc. for $1.3B, which is presently the neuromodulation division of Abbott Laboratories.

"I am highly impressed with the people, the culture and technology," stated Scott, Neurolief new CEO. "The migraine and depression markets which the company targets are robust with total market populations of tens of millions of patients. The Relivion® wearable neurostimulation system has been designed and clinically validated as the best device in its class, less invasive than surgery and more effective than pharmaceuticals. With a team of highly experienced neuromodulation professionals I am looking forward to positively impacting the lives of the migraine and depression patients that we will serve."

"When the company began its journey, we wanted to revolutionize the way neurological and neuropsychiatric disorders are treated," said Amit Dar, Founder and CTO of Neurolief. "Previously, the combined stimulation of both the occipital and trigeminal nerves could only be accomplished via a surgical procedure. For the first time, Relivion brings this technology to patients non-invasively. Neurolief is now at an inflection point, and I am confident that with Scott's expertise and leadership we will achieve our goal."

About Neurolief

Neurolief is a neuromodulation company, dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from Neurological and Neuropsychiatric disorders such as migraine and depression. The company has designed and manufactures the Relivion® device www.relivion.com which is the world's first neurostimulation system designed to concurrently stimulate the occipital and trigeminal nerve branches to modulate brain regions associated with migraine and depression. Currently FDA and CE approved for the acute treatment of migraine, Relivion is intended to provide a highly effective alternative to pharmaceutical therapies. The system also incorporates a patient mobile app and clinical software with cloud enabled data-tracking feature sets, enabling next generation AI incorporation. The company is currently pursuing additional FDA and CE mark approvals for migraine prevention and for treatment of major depression (MDD).

Neurolief Ltd. is headquartered in Netanya Israel, with US operations in Tampa FL, and is made up of highly experienced professionals in neuroscience, neuromodulation technology and the neurotech devices industry.

