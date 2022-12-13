LucidLink and EVS Partner to Cloud Enable Live Sports, Entertainment, and Breaking News Production Workflows

Partnership Empowers EVS Customers Real-Time Global Collaboration on Unified Storage

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LucidLink , a global leader in cloud file services for content collaboration, announced today that its award-winning technology, Filespaces , is now validated and supported by both LucidLink and EVS to drive more efficient workflows. Together, EVS and LucidLink streamline the process of making high-resolution video from a live event available to remote users quickly and easily. Creatives get instant, simultaneous access to media files in the cloud from any location enabling true real-time collaboration over distance. The combination of EVS and LucidLink is the ideal solution for live sports, entertainment, and breaking news.

EVS customers can have their content teams working from home or on-premises and easily access content in the cloud with LucidLink. Using LucidLink Filespaces, creative teams can access media as if it was stored on a local drive, which makes access to remote content a simple, easy, and seamless process. As a result, creative teams can participate in live events, using content directly from a live capture and contributing high-end finished edits back to location - from anywhere.

"We pride ourselves on pushing the limits of technology to provide the best possible storytelling tools for our customers. We achieve this by actively seeking out the newest technologies and using them in innovative ways to help our customers take full advantage of our position in the market as the leader in Live Production Tools," said Michael Shore, Senior Solutions Manager for EVS. "LucidLink offers unparalleled file sharing and storage performance so that our customers can access their content, quite literally from anywhere and immediately. When you combine our technology with LucidLink, content creators and media companies have the flexibility and agility to access their content however and from wherever they choose."

LucidLink Filespaces is designed for data-intensive media workflows and creates a seamless experience for content creators, editors, and production teams who are distributed around the world. The solution enables EVS customers to continue to take greater advantage of their existing infrastructure. Since creatives can work remotely on live events, organizations can tap into a wider global community of talent not possible with on-premise technology workflows.

"EVS has a reputation for pushing the limits of imagination in live video technology for broadcast and new media productions," said Scott Miller, Director of Global Alliances and Channels for LucidLink. "With LucidLink, they can now push the boundaries on how their teams can work with one another from anywhere, no longer requiring editors to fly to events for onsite editing. We are changing the way creatives can work on high-quality productions."

EVS is leading the modernization across broadcast and new media, constantly finding ways for teams to better leverage technology, including cloud-based infrastructure, to share and collaborate on projects more easily.

LucidLink and EVS are showcasing their partnership with an exhibit of their live sports and entertainment workflows at the SVG Summit 2022 conference this week at the New York Hilton Midtown. For more information on this partnership, contact the company or schedule a personalized demonstration of real-time collaboration with EVS and LucidLink Filespaces.

