InventHelp Inventor Develops Ergonomic Grip for Hairstyling Clippers (SCO-245)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a professional groomer and I needed a secure, superior grip for use with clippers," said an inventor, from Auburn, Calif., "so I invented the IYASU GRIP. My design enables you to safely and comfortably grasp the clippers for a longer period of time."

The patent-pending invention provides an ergonomic grip for hairstyling/grooming clippers. In doing so, it offers added control and flexibility. It also helps to prevent pain and discomfort while cutting hair and it increases safety. The invention features a durable design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for hairstylists, barbers, groomers and consumers with chronic conditions such as carpal tunnel syndrome and arthritis. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Sacramento sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SCO-245, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

