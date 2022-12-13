ALLEN MEDIA GROUP'S LOCAL NOW AND PBS LAUNCH NEW PARTNERSHIP TO INCLUDE LIVE STREAMING CHANNELS OF LOCAL PBS STATIONS

Local Now is the First Free-Streaming Service Outside of PBS's Owned and Operated Platforms to Offer PBS Local Stations' Award-Winning Content.

ATLANTA, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Local Now – Allen Media Group's leading free streaming service for local news and entertainment in America – announced today its new partnership with PBS to include live streaming of its local stations and the KIDS 24/7 channel. Local Now's audience will have access to PBS's award-winning content from locally-produced shows, high-quality educational series, and PBS favorites – including PBS NEWSHOUR, FRONTLINE and ANTIQUES ROADSHOW.

. (PRNewsfoto/Allen Media Group) (PRNewswire)

Participating PBS stations reaching audiences in more than 300 markets and cities across the country will become available on Local Now over the next few months, with the full launch completed in 2023. This partnership represents PBS's continued commitment to make its quality and award-winning content accessible to all Americans on as many digital platforms as possible.

"This is an historic agreement – we are thrilled that Local Now is the first non-PBS owned and operated streaming platform to offer PBS's award-winning programming from stations serving more than 300 U.S. cities and markets. The addition of local PBS stations is a major achievement for Local Now and cements our position as the leader of free-streaming local news and entertainment in America," said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group, parent company of Local Now. "Viewers of all ages know and love PBS and soon they will be able to stream this amazing content for free, anytime on our free-streaming service Local Now."

"This exciting partnership helps us continue to meet viewers everywhere they are with the quality content they expect from PBS," said PBS Chief Digital and Marketing Officer, Ira Rubenstein. "By providing an accessible platform through Local Now, PBS stations will be empowered to expand their digital footprint and engage new audiences with locally-produced and distributed programming. It's all part of supporting and boosting the presence of our PBS stations in the communities we serve."

Earlier this year, Allen Media Group announced its partnership with PBS, which launched the new PBS Digital Studios FAST channel on Local Now. The FAST channel offers original series and short-form content that explore science, arts, culture and more.

Local Now provides localized news, weather, sports, traffic, and entertainment, produced by various leading news organizations, in more than 225 markets across the U.S. It offers more than 450 free-streaming channels, including a Local Now channel in every DMA in the country, as well as more than 18,000 movies, TV shows, and documentaries. The Local Now app is available on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Xfinity, Vizio, Samsung, Android and IOS devices. ( www.LocalNow.com )

ABOUT LOCAL NOW

The Allen Media Group digital platform Local Now is the leading free streaming service for local news and entertainment in America, delivering localized content to over 225 markets in the U.S. and boasting an endless supply of movies and TV shows from Hollywood's biggest studios. It offers hundreds of live channels that feature an extensive roster of superstar talent and marquee content partners. Local Now's state-of-the-art streaming platform also delivers original local news, weather, and information, customized by market, so viewers can easily stay connected to what matters to them most. Local Now is available on nearly all platforms across OTT on connected TV, Mobile and Web. For more information, please visit: www.localnow.com .

ABOUT PBS

PBS , with more than 330 member stations, offers all Americans the opportunity to explore new ideas and new worlds through television and digital content. Each month, PBS reaches over 120 million people through television and 26 million people online, inviting them to experience the worlds of science, history, nature and public affairs; to hear diverse viewpoints; and to take front row seats to world-class drama and performances. PBS's broad array of programs has been consistently honored by the industry's most coveted award competitions. Teachers of children from pre-K through 12th grade turn to PBS for digital content and services that help bring classroom lessons to life. Decades of research confirms that PBS's premier children's media service, PBS KIDS, helps children build critical literacy, math and social-emotional skills, enabling them to find success in school and life. Delivered through member stations, PBS KIDS offers high-quality educational content on TV – including a 24/7 channel, online at pbskids.org , via an array of mobile apps and in communities across America. More information about PBS is available at www.pbs.org , one of the leading dot-org websites on the internet, or by following PBS on Twitter , Facebook or through our apps for mobile and connected devices . Specific program information and updates for press are available at pbs.org/pressroom or by following PBS Communications on Twitter .

(PRNewsfoto/Entertainment Studios, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

PBS (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Allen Media Group