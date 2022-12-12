Change to Essity's Executive Management Team

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Joséphine Edwall Björklund, Essity's Senior Vice President, Communications, and member of the company's Executive Management Team, will adopt a new role at Essity and will therefore be leaving the Executive Management Team.

Joséphine Edwall Björklund joined Essity in 2012 and has since held the position of Senior Vice President, Communications with responsibility for investor relations, brand communication, media and internal communication, and has been a member of Essity's Executive Management Team. Joséphine Edwall Björklund was responsible for communication activities during the split of the company at that time and the subsequent listing of Essity in 2017, as well as for the creation and establishment of the global Essity brand. Under Joséphine's leadership, Essity received the 2020 communication award Stora Kommunikatörspriset in the Business category.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank Joséphine for her important contribution to Essity over the past decade. She has passionately and successfully led Essity's communication activities. Joséphine has positioned Essity as a leading global hygiene and health company, and been a driving force in our external partnerships, including the United Nations Foundation and UNICEF in Mexico. In her new role, she will focus on taking these partnerships to the next level," says Magnus Groth, Essity's President and CEO.

Joséphine Edwall-Björklund will continue to report to Essity's President and CEO Magnus Groth in her new role, with a focus on global partnerships, such as the cooperation with the United Nations Foundation.

She will leave her position as Senior Vice President, Group Function Communications, on February 15, 2023. The process to find her successor will be initiated.

