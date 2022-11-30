Healthcare Executive Bill Hannah named Partner at ClinIntell

ClinIntell's unique analytical approach continues to make an impact in healthcare severity reporting as industry leader Bill Hannah joins the firm as Partner.

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bill Hannah has been appointed Partner at ClinIntell, an innovative severity reporting data analytics firm. ClinIntell provides healthcare organizations with unique insights that readily identify severity reporting performance and clinical conditions down to the individual provider.

Bill Hannah is a leader in the healthcare industry with more than 40 years of experience and joins ClinIntell from Guidehouse Consulting, where he served as a Practice Partner. Over the course of his career, Mr. Hannah has led numerous large-scale revenue cycle and severity reporting engagements at academic medical centers, multi-facility health systems, and community hospitals. He is a recognized expert on the importance of accurate and complete clinical documentation and severity reporting and its impact on clinical operations.

"We are ecstatic to welcome Bill to our firm. ClinIntell is committed to improving severity reporting in the US (United States) Healthcare Industry by empowering physicians and driving long-term sustainable improvements through advanced analytical insights and performance tracking," said Dr. Terrance Govender, Vice President of Medical Affairs at ClinIntell. "Bill is recognized across the industry for his extensive experience and expertise, so there was no question that our mission to enable acute care organizations to adopt a lean approach to optimizing severity metrics resonated with him."

"Accurate and complete documentation of clinical activities and patient severity is the foundation of providing quality and consistent patient care," Mr. Hannah said. "I believe that the capture and reporting of the necessary clinical documentation require physicians and other providers to adopt a documentation ownership mentality, which simply cannot be achieved through the traditional query process alone. ClinIntell is the only solution in the industry that truly engages physicians through their individual performance and actionable severity-reporting data. ClinIntell provides organizational leadership with the kinds of actionable data required to drive more accurate and complete documentation as well as understand and quantify the impact that improved documentation can gave on quality, patient mortality, and the finances of the organization."

Prior to ClinIntell, Mr. Hannah was a Partner at Guidehouse where he led the integration of advanced severity reporting analytics across their clinical and financial operations consulting practice. In addition, he served as a consulting partner for KPMG and was the CFO Advisory practice leader for DHG Healthcare.

ClinIntell is a data analytics firm that has pioneered patient population severity reporting assessments. Through the analysis of claims level data alone, ClinIntell provides acute care organizations insights that not only quantify the severity reporting gaps on their unique patient population, but also provides actionable data, performance monitoring and tracking to correct and improve deficiencies in reporting.

