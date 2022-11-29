ELBIT SYSTEMS REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

Backlog of orders at $14.7 billion; Revenues of $1.3 billion;

Non-GAAP net income of $63 million;

GAAP net income of $56 million;

Non-GAAP net EPS of $1.40; GAAP net EPS of $1.26

HAIFA, Israel, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elbit Systems Ltd. ("Elbit Systems" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ESLT) (TASE: ESLT), the international high technology company, reported today its consolidated results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

In this release, the Company is providing US-GAAP results as well as additional non-GAAP financial data, which are intended to provide investors a more comprehensive view of the Company's business results and trends. For a description of the Company's non-GAAP definitions see below, "Non-GAAP financial data". Unless otherwise stated, all financial data presented is US-GAAP financial data.

Management Comment:

Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis, President and CEO of Elbit Systems, commented: "The current environment presents opportunities and challenges for Elbit Systems. Elevated geopolitical tensions and growing defense budgets have created multiple opportunities and we are increasing investment in business development to realize the potential from these trends.

Our people are our most important asset and their contribution is critical to our long term success. This year and as part of our efforts to retain high performing employees, we have awarded stock price linked compensation plans and have incurred related costs. We have also increased inventories in recent quarters as part of our efforts to mitigate the impact of global supply chain disruptions and maintain timely deliveries to our customers. Our working assumption is that supply chain and labor inflation pressures will gradually subside from the second half of 2023.

We continue to invest in Elbit Systems' portfolio of advanced technological capabilities including unmanned systems, C4I, EW, maritime solutions and precision munitions. The significant orders received in 2022 have highlighted the relevance of our portfolio to our customers and support future growth prospects".

Third quarter 2022 results:

Revenues in the third quarter of 2022 were $1,348.9 million, as compared to $1,363.6 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP(*) gross profit amounted to $337.9 million (25.0% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2022, as compared to $370.7 million (27.2% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2021. GAAP gross profit in the third quarter of 2022 was $326.0 million (24.2% of revenues), as compared to $363.2 million (26.6% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2021. The GAAP and Non-GAAP gross profit in the third quarter of 2022 includes expenses of approximately $13 million related to the effect of the significant increase in the Company's share price on employees' stock price linked compensation plans.

Research and development expenses, net were 113.2 million (8.4% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2022, as compared to 101.5 million (7.4% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2021.

Marketing and selling expenses, net were $68.5 million (5.1% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2022, as compared to $84.1 million (6.2% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2021.

General and administrative expenses, net were $80.2 million (5.9% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2022, as compared to $67.3 million (4.9% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2021.

Other operating income, net were $9.4 million in the third quarter of 2022. Other operating income, net in the third quarter of 2022 was a result of a capital gain from sale of a building in Israel.

Non-GAAP(*) operating income was $84.3 million (6.3% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2022, as compared to $123.0 million (9.0% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2021. GAAP operating income in the third quarter of 2022 was $73.4 million (5.4% of revenues), as compared to $110.3 million (8.1% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2021. GAAP and Non-GAAP(*) operating income in the third quarter of 2022 was reduced by expenses of approximately $22 million related to the Company's stock price linked compensation plans.

Financial expenses, net were $16.4 million in the third quarter of 2022, as compared to $13.5 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Other income, net were $4.8 million in the third quarter of 2022, as compared to $0.3 million in the third quarter of 2021. Other income, net in the third quarter of 2022 resulted mainly from revaluation of holdings in an affiliated company.

Taxes on income were $7.9 million in the third quarter of 2022, as compared to $8.3 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Equity in net earnings of affiliated companies and partnerships were $2.3 million in the third quarter of 2022, as compared to $3.0 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP(*) net income attributable to the Company's shareholders in the third quarter of 2022 was $62.6 million (4.6% of revenues), as compared to $103.1 million (7.6% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2021. GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders in the third quarter of 2022 was $56.2 million (4.2% of revenues), as compared to $91.9 million (6.7% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2021. Net income in the third quarter of 2022 was reduced by net expenses of approximately $20 million related to the Company's stock price linked compensation plans.

Non-GAAP(*) diluted net earnings per share attributable to the Company's shareholders were $1.40 for the third quarter of 2022, as compared to $2.33 for the third quarter of 2021. GAAP diluted earnings per share attributable to the Company's shareholders in the third quarter of 2022 were $1.26, as compared to $2.08 in the third quarter of 2021. Diluted net earnings per share in the third quarter of 2022, were reduced by $0.45 as a result of the expenses related to the Company's stock price linked compensation plans.

The Company's backlog of orders as of September 30, 2022 totaled $14.7 billion. Approximately 75% of the current backlog is attributable to orders from outside Israel. Approximately 40% of the backlog is scheduled to be performed during the remainder of 2022 and 2023.

Cash flows provided by operating activities in the nine months ended September 30, 2022 were $44.6 million, as compared to $157.0 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Cash flows in 2022 included an amount of approximately $76 million of a one-time tax payment related to the Company's implementation of the amendment to the law of Encouragement of Capital Investments allowing payment of reduced corporate tax for the release of exempt earnings from "Approved Enterprises" and "Privileged Enterprises" in Israel, as reported in our 2021 annual report.

Impact of the Covid-19 Pandemic on the Company:

The Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization in March 2020. COVID-19 has had significant negative impacts on the worldwide economy, resulting in disruptions to supply chains and financial markets, significant travel restrictions, facility closures and shelter-in place orders in various locations. Such disruptions also led to global shortages of electronics and other components, increased costs and extended lead times. Elbit Systems is closely monitoring the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impacts on the Company's employees, customers and suppliers, as well as on the global economy.

As we last reported on August 16, 2022, we have been taking a number of actions to protect the safety of our employees as well as maintain business continuity and secure our supply chain. All of these actions remain ongoing.

We have implemented a series of cost control measures to help limit the financial impact of the pandemic on the Company, in parallel to the measures we are taking to maintain business continuity and deliveries to our customers. We also are working on efficiency initiatives with a number of our suppliers. We continue to evaluate our operations on an ongoing basis in order to adapt to the evolving business environment.

During 2021 and the first nine months of 2022 our defense activities, which account for most of our business, were not materially impacted by the pandemic, although some of our businesses experienced certain disruptions due to government directed safety measures, travel restrictions and supply chain delays.

We believe that as of September 30, 2022, Elbit Systems had a healthy balance sheet, adequate levels of cash and access to credit facilities that provide liquidity when necessary. We have given high priority to cash management and adequate cash reserves to run the business.

The extent of the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's performance depends on future developments including the duration and spread of the pandemic, the measures adopted by governments to limit the spread of the pandemic, including implementation of vaccinations, and resulting actions that may be taken by our customers and our supply chain, all of which contain uncertainties. As noted in our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, the preparation of financial reports requires us to make judgments, assumptions and estimates that affect the amounts reported. For our financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, we considered the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our critical and significant accounting estimates. The expected impact of the COVID-19 pandemic did not have a material effect on our judgments, assumptions and estimates reflected in the results. However, our future results may differ materially from our estimates. As events continue to evolve in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic, the estimates we use in future periods may change materially.

* Non-GAAP financial data:

The following non-GAAP financial data is presented to enable investors to have additional information on the Company's business performance as well as a further basis for periodical comparisons and trends relating to the Company's financial results. The Company believes such data provides useful information to investors by facilitating more meaningful comparisons of the Company's financial results over time. Such non-GAAP information is used by the Company's management to make strategic decisions, forecast future results and evaluate the Company's current performance. However, investors are cautioned that, unlike financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, non-GAAP measures may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures for other companies.

The non-GAAP financial data includes reconciliation adjustments regarding non-GAAP gross profit, operating income, net income and diluted EPS. In arriving at non-GAAP presentations, companies generally factor out items such as those that have a non-recurring impact on the income statements, various non-cash items including significant exchange rate differences, significant effects of retroactive tax legislation, changes in accounting guidance, financial transactions and other items not considered to be part of regular ongoing business, which, in management's judgment, are items that are considered to be outside of the review of core operating results.

In the Company's non-GAAP presentation, the Company made certain adjustments, as indicated in the table below.

These non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. The Company believes that non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company's results of operations, as determined in accordance with GAAP, and that these measures should only be used to evaluate the Company's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. Investors should consider non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as replacements for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP (Unaudited) Supplemental Financial Data: (US Dollars in millions, except for per share amounts)



Nine

months

ended

September

30, 2022

Nine

months

ended

September

30, 2021

Three

months

ended

September

30, 2022

Three

months

ended

September

30, 2021

Year

ended

December

31, 2021 GAAP gross profit $ 992.7

$ 983.7

$ 326.0

$ 363.2

$ 1,358.0 Adjustments :

















Amortization of purchased intangible assets 24.5

19.8

11.9

7.5

26.7 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 1,017.2

$ 1,003.5

$ 337.9

$ 370.7

$ 1,384.7 Percent of revenues 25.4 %

26.5 %

25.0 %

27.2 %

26.2 %



















GAAP operating income $ 247.2

$ 311.2

$ 73.4

$ 110.3

$ 418.5 Adjustments:

















Amortization of purchased intangible assets 37.8

34.3

11.5

12.7

47.0 Capital gain (31.5)

(14.7)

(0.6)

—

(14.7) Non-GAAP operating income $ 253.5

$ 330.8

$ 84.3

$ 123.0

$ 450.8 Percent of revenues 6.3 %

8.7 %

6.3 %

9.0 %

8.5 %



















GAAP net income attributable to Elbit Systems'

shareholders $ 190.2

$ 266.2

$ 56.2

$ 91.9

$ 274.4 Adjustments:

















Amortization of purchased intangible assets 37.8

34.3

11.5

12.7

47.0 Capital gain (20.5)

(24.9)

(0.6)

—

(24.9) Revaluation of investment measured under fair value

method (4.6)

(4.8)

(4.6)

(3.2)

(17.3) Non-operating foreign exchange (gains) losses (7.5)

3.4

0.9

3.4

10.6 Tax effect and other tax items, net (1.5)

(1.5)

(0.8)

(1.7)

77.8 Non-GAAP net income attributable to Elbit

Systems' shareholders $ 193.9

$ 272.7

$ 62.6

$ 103.1

$ 367.6 Percent of revenues 4.8 %

7.2 %

4.6 %

7.6 %

7.0 %



















GAAP diluted net EPS $ 4.27

$ 6.01

$ 1.26

$ 2.08

$ 6.20 Adjustments, net 0.08

0.15

0.14

0.25

2.10 Non-GAAP diluted net EPS $ 4.35

$ 6.16

$ 1.40

$ 2.33

$ 8.30

Recent Events:

On August 17, 2022, the Company announced that it was awarded two contracts, in an aggregate amount valued at $240 million, to upgrade Main Battle Tanks for an international customer. A $60 million contract will be delivered over a period of two years and a $180 million contract will be delivered over a period of four years.

On September 12, 2022, the Company announced that its U.S. subsidiary, Elbit Systems of America LLC, ("Elbit Systems of America"), was awarded an Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (ID/IQ) contract with a maximum potential value of up to approximately $49 million, to provide 120mm mortar systems for the U.S. Army. The contract will be executed in Fort Worth, Texas over a period of five years. An initial delivery order of approximately $10 million has been issued under this ID/IQ contract, to be executed over a two-year period.

On September 12, 2022, the Company announced that Elbit Systems of America was awarded a $10 million contract by SOSSEC, Inc. to begin phase II of the development of an Advanced Low Light Level Sensor that is intended to be used to support the U.S. Army's Integrated Visual Augmentation System 2.0 for soldiers. The contract will be executed through 2025 and the work will be conducted in Roanoke, Virginia.

On September 13, 2022, the Company announced that it was awarded a contract valued at approximately $76 million to supply an Electronic Warfare training capability to the Air Force of a country in Asia-Pacific. The contract will be performed over a period of two years.

On September 22, 2022, the Company announced that it was awarded a contract valued at $80 million to supply unmanned turrets for Armoured Fighting Vehicles of an Asian-Pacific country. The contract will be performed over a three-year period.

On September 28, 2022, the Company announced that the Israel Securities Authority extended the term of the Company's shelf prospectus filed in September 2020, by 12 months, until September 29, 2023.

On September 28, 2022, the Company announced that it was awarded a contract valued at $120 million to supply Hermes™ 900 Maritime Unmanned Aircraft Systems and training capabilities to the Royal Thai Navy. The contract will be performed over a three-year period.

On October 12, 2022, the Company announced that Elbit Systems of America, was awarded an order valued at approximately $107 million for the supply of Enhanced Night Vision Goggle – Binocular systems, spare parts, logistics support, and test equipment, for the U.S. Army. The order will be executed in Roanoke, Virginia and will be supplied during the years 2023 and 2024.

On October 26, 2022, the Company announced that it was awarded a contract valued at approximately $65 million to supply a modernization solution to a Latin American Army. The contract will be executed over a period of two and a half years.

On October 27, 2022, the Company announced that Sparton De Leon Springs LLC, a subsidiary of Elbit Systems of America LLC, together with two other companies, were awarded an estimated aggregate joint ceiling of $5.1 billion for firm-fixed-price modifications to a previously awarded ID/IQ contract to supply sonobuoy capabilities to the U.S. Navy. According to the U.S Department of Defense, no funds were obligated at the time of award. The companies have an opportunity to compete for individual orders and funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued.

On October 27, 2022, the Company announced that it was awarded a contract valued at approximately $215 million to provide an aerial intelligence solution to an Asia-Pacific country. The contract will be delivered over a period of two years.

On October 31, 2022, the Company announced that it was awarded a contract valued at approximately $25 million from the Finish Ministry of Defence to supply radio communications systems to the Finish Army. The contract will be executed over a two-year period.

On November 10, 2022, the Company announced that its subsidiary Elbit Systems UK Ltd. ("Elbit Systems UK") was awarded a follow-on contract valued at approximately $19 million (approximately £17 million) to supply Night Vision Goggles and through-life support to the British Army. The contract will be executed over a 18-month period.

On November 14, 2022, the Company announced that it was awarded a contract valued at $72 million to supply Hermes 900 Unmanned Aircraft Systems and training capabilities to an international customer. The contract will be performed over a two-year period.

On November 17, 2022, the Company announced that at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on November 16, 2022 at the Company's offices in Haifa, the proposed resolutions described in the Proxy Statement to the Shareholders dated October 6, 2022 and detailed hereunder, were approved by the respective required majority:

"to re-elect to the Board the following seven members who are not "External Directors" as defined in the Israeli Companies Law 5759-1999, to serve until the close of the next Annual General Meeting of Shareholders: Mr. Michael Federmann , Mrs. Rina Baum , Mr. Yoram Ben-Zeev , Mr. David Federmann , Mr. Dov Ninveh, Prof. Ehood (Udi) Nisan, and Prof. Yuli Tamir ; to re-elect Mrs. Bilha (Billy) Shapira to an additional three-year term as an External Director; and to re-appoint Kost, Forer, Gabbay & Kasierer, a member of Ernst & Young Global, as the Company's independent auditor for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 , and until the close of the next Annual General Meeting of Shareholders."

On November 17, 2022, the Company announced that it was awarded a contract valued at approximately $200 million to supply Electronic Warfare and airborne laser technologies to protect military helicopters of a country in Asia-Pacific. The contract will be executed over a four-year period.

Dividend:

The Board of Directors declared a dividend of $ 0.5 per share for the third quarter of 2022. The dividend's record date is December 27, 2022. The dividend will be paid on January 9, 2023, after deduction of taxes at the source, at the rate of 16.8%.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance ("C4ISR"), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios, cyber-based systems and munitions. The Company also focuses on the upgrading of existing platforms, developing new technologies for defense, homeland security and commercial applications and providing a range of support services, including training and simulation systems.

Consolidated balance sheets

Consolidated statements of income

Consolidated statements of cash flows

Consolidated revenue distribution by areas of operation and by geographical regions

ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of US Dollar)

As of September 30, 2022 (Unaudited)

As of December 31, 2021 (Audited) Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 248,181

$ 258,993 Short-term bank deposits 1,094

1,185 Trade and unbilled receivables and contract assets, net 2,704,059

2,770,124 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 335,388

279,228 Inventories, net 1,912,883

1,670,474 Total current assets 5,201,605

4,980,004







Investments in affiliated companies, partnerships and other companies 177,751

182,553 Long-term trade and unbilled receivables and contract assets 379,376

316,074 Long-term bank deposits and other receivables 158,374

133,505 Deferred income taxes, net 23,133

65,274 Severance pay fund 244,792

301,192 Total 983,426

998,598







Operating lease right of use assets 409,308

416,383 Property, plant and equipment, net 921,194

902,684 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 1,936,747

2,019,675 Total assets $ 9,452,280

$ 9,317,344







Liabilities and Equity





Short-term bank credit and loans $ 133,020

$ 27,676 Current maturities of long-term loans and Series B, C and D Notes 75,723

78,682 Operating lease liabilities 70,736

76,778 Trade payables 1,124,259

1,023,679 Other payables and accrued expenses 1,296,068

1,314,321 Contract liabilities 1,804,565

1,502,955 Total current liabilities 4,504,371

4,024,091







Long-term loans, net of current maturities 381,258

356,624 Series B, C and D Notes, net of current maturities 412,507

528,324 Employee benefit liabilities 739,828

884,353 Deferred income taxes and tax liabilities, net 71,400

141,451 Contract liabilities 199,555

293,984 Operating lease liabilities 343,616

386,644 Other long-term liabilities 196,612

155,610 Total long-term liabilities 2,344,776

2,746,990







Elbit Systems Ltd.'s equity 2,600,988

2,531,635 Non-controlling interests 2,145

14,628 Total equity 2,603,133

2,546,263 Total liabilities and equity $ 9,452,280

$ 9,317,344

ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands of US Dollars, except for share and per share amounts)

Nine months

ended

September

30, 2022 (Unaudited)

Nine months

ended

September

30, 2021 (Unaudited)

Three

months

ended

September

30, 2022 (Unaudited)

Three

months

ended

September

30, 2021 (Unaudited)

Year ended

December

31, 2021 (Audited) Revenues $ 4,005,119

$ 3,784,248

$ 1,348,940

$ 1,363,596

$ 5,278,521 Cost of revenues 3,012,466

2,800,549

1,022,959

1,000,439

3,920,473 Gross profit 992,653

983,699

325,981

363,157

1,358,048 Operating expenses:

















Research and development, net 310,225

281,136

113,193

101,467

395,087 Marketing and selling, net 238,275

210,997

68,521

84,140

291,751 General and administrative, net 237,274

194,989

80,220

67,285

267,362 Other operating income, net (40,274)

(14,660)

(9,374)

—

(14,660) Total operating expenses 745,500

672,462

252,560

252,892

939,540 Operating income 247,153

311,237

73,421

110,265

418,508



















Financial expenses, net (24,605)

(20,779)

(16,396)

(13,484)

(40,393) Other income (expense), net (9,096)

(4,341)

4,822

324

5,336 Income before income taxes 213,452

286,117

61,847

97,105

383,451 Taxes on income (28,678)

(39,212)

(7,932)

(8,319)

(131,387) Income after taxes on income 184,774

246,905

53,915

88,786

252,064



















Equity in net earnings of affiliated

companies and partnerships 5,224

19,476

2,313

2,985

22,599



















Net income $ 189,998

$ 266,381

$ 56,228

$ 91,771

$ 274,663



















Less: net income attributable to non-

controlling interests 154

(217)

(7)

135

(313) Net income attributable to Elbit Systems

Ltd.'s shareholders $ 190,152

$ 266,164

$ 56,221

$ 91,906

$ 274,350



















Earnings per share attributable to Elbit Systems Ltd .'s shareholders:

















Basic net earnings per share $ 4.29

$ 6.02

$ 1.27

$ 2.08

$ 6.21 Diluted net earnings per share $ 4.27

$ 6.01

$ 1.26

$ 2.08

$ 6.20



















Weighted average number of shares used in computation of:

















Basic earnings per share (in thousands) 44,314

44,201

44,336

44,206

44,204 Diluted earnings per share (in thousands) 44,581

44,253

44,638

44,270

44,278

ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (In thousands of US Dollars)

Nine months

ended

September

30, 2022 (Unaudited)

Nine months

ended

September

30, 2021 (Unaudited)

Year ended

December

31, 2021 (Audited) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES









Net income $ 189,998

$ 266,381

$ 274,663 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization 121,128

112,476

153,091 Stock-based compensation 9,392

3,614

5,312 Amortization of series B, C and D related issuance costs, net 592

217

399 Deferred income taxes and reserve, net (622)

15,757

39,095 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment (17,998)

(14,602)

(14,457) Gain on sale of investment, remeasurement of investment held under fair value method (22,453)

(3,925)

(15,153) Equity in net (earnings) losses of affiliated companies and partnerships,

net of dividend received (*) 11,811

(4,187)

7,724 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amounts acquired:









Increase in trade and unbilled receivables and prepaid expenses (120,229)

(375,093)

(430,296) Increase in inventories, net (274,207)

(289,214)

(336,221) Increase in trade payables and other payables and accrued expenses 5,841

42,723

105,201 Severance, pension and termination indemnities, net (60,653)

2,039

9,834 Increase in contract liabilities 202,044

400,802

617,740 Net cash provided by operating activities 44,644

156,988

416,932 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES









Purchase of property, plant and equipment and other assets (188,355)

(115,873)

(188,624) Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash consumed (6,704)

(383,006)

(385,011) Deferred payment on acquisition —

(60,560)

(60,560) Investments in affiliated companies and other companies, net (2,782)

(342)

(1,828) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 23,091

19,476

25,745 Proceeds from sale of a subsidiary and business operation 93,138

16,177

16,177 Investment in short-term deposits, net 1,967

5,899

5,899 Proceeds from sale of long-term deposits, net 132

192

481 Net cash used in investing activities (79,513)

(518,037)

(587,721) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES









Issuance of shares 22

2

20 Repayment of long-term loans (29,929)

(513,292)

(536,062) Proceeds from long-term bank loans 67,891

476,273

476,273 Issuance of Series B, C and D Notes, net of issuance costs —

575,249

575,249 Repayment of Series B, C and D Notes (65,374)

—

— Dividends paid (64,644)

(79,175)

(79,175) Change in short-term bank credit and loans, net 116,091

(173,663)

(285,317) Net cash provided by financing activities 24,057

285,394

150,988 NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (10,812)

(75,655)

(19,801) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD 258,993

278,794

278,794 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD $ 248,181

$ 203,139

$ 258,993











(*) Dividend received from affiliated companies and partnerships $ 17,035

$ 15,289

$ 30,323



ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD. DISTRIBUTION OF REVENUES (In millions of US Dollars) Consolidated revenues by areas of operation:

Nine

months

ended

September

30, 2022

%

Nine

months

ended

September

30, 2021

%

Three

months

ended

September

30, 2022

%

Three

months

ended

September

30, 2021

% Airborne systems $ 1,440.7

36.0 %

$ 1,437.6

38.0 %

$ 434.5

32.2 %

$ 509.6

37.3 % Land systems 912.7

22.8 %

901.6

23.8 %

343.8

25.5 %

317.3

23.3 % C4ISR systems 1,179.6

29.4 %

970.6

25.6 %

406.7

30.2 %

368.3

27.0 % Electro-optic systems 363.4

9.1 %

335.0

8.9 %

128.4

9.5 %

132.1

9.7 % Other (mainly non-defense

engineering and production

services) 108.7

2.7 %

139.4

3.7 %

35.5

2.6 %

36.3

2.7 % Total $ 4,005.1

100.0 %

$ 3,784.2

100.0 %

$ 1,348.9

100.0 %

$ 1,363.6

100.0 %

































Consolidated revenues by geographical regions:

Nine

months

ended

September

30, 2022

%

Nine

months

ended

September

30, 2021

%

Three

months

ended

September

30, 2022

%

Three

months

ended

September

30, 2021

% Israel $ 800.5

20.0 %

$ 797.2

21.1 %

$ 253.3

18.8 %

$ 244.3

17.9 % North America 1,090.1

27.2 %

1,207.3

31.9 %

386.3

28.6 %

413.6

30.3 % Europe 859.1

21.4 %

630.6

16.7 %

347.1

25.7 %

237.0

17.4 % Asia-Pacific 1,038.1

25.9 %

990.3

26.2 %

260.0

19.3 %

417.7

30.6 % Latin America 76.7

1.9 %

92.4

2.4 %

42.8

3.2 %

29.6

2.2 % Other countries 140.6

3.6 %

66.4

1.7 %

59.4

4.4 %

21.4

1.6 % Total $ 4,005.1

100.0 %

$ 3,784.2

100.0 %

$ 1,348.9

100.0 %

$ 1,363.6

100.0 %

