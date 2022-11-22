RED TITAN BALLOON FROM RYAN'S WORLD FLIES IN MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE AS POCKET.WATCH DEBUTS NEW PARTNERSHIPS FOR KIDS ENTERTAINMENT BRAND

This Holiday Season, Pocket.watch and Sunlight Entertainment Debut Exclusive Red Titan Special on The Roku Channel Kids & Family and Launch a Custom Drone with Drone Racing League (DRL)

New Red Titan Toys Now Available at Walmart and Target Just in Time for the Holiday Season

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pocket.watch, the leading kids and family studio creating global franchises for Generation Alpha, and Sunlight Entertainment, celebrate the Ryan's World Red Titan balloon in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade with new brand partnerships for the popular children's character, including a new Titan Universe special streaming for free exclusively on The Roku Channel Kids & Family, as well as an integration with Drone Racing League (DRL), the world's premier professional drone racing property.

The Ryan's World Red Titan Special on The Roku Channel Kids & Family debuts on Thanksgiving Day.

The Red Titan balloon represents the brave and kind animated alter ego of Ryan from Ryan's World, the YouTube channel with 50 million subscribers and over 1 billion monthly views. In its third year in the parade, it's still the only character ever to be based on a YouTube creator.

Also on Thanksgiving Day, Ryan celebrates the most wonderful time of the year in an exclusive Ryan's World Titan Universe Holiday Adventure special streaming for free exclusively on The Roku Channel Kids & Family. While Red Titan keeps the holidays safe from bad guys, he shares a few of his favorite merry memories with his friends: tracking down a mysterious gift thief, helping Santa deliver presents, and Christmas family fun at the beach.

"This Thanksgiving, families streaming The Roku Channel are in for a special treat. We're very excited to be working with our great partner Pocket.watch to bring 'Ryan's World Titan Universe Holiday Adventure' exclusively to our streamers," said Ashley Hovey, Head of The Roku Channel, AVOD. "We're always looking to delight our audience and are thrilled to exclusively bring content featuring kids' favorite creators and characters, like Ryan, to them for free on Kids & Family on The Roku Channel."

As the Red Titan balloon takes to the skies, it will also inspire the design for a custom DRL drone designed by Ryan, the franchise's 11-year-old star. The drone will be a miniature version of the high-speed racing drones that the world's best drone pilots fly through DRL courses. Fans can enter to win the exclusive Red Titan Drone and a family trip1 to a DRL Championship race in Miami, Fla., on February 25, 2023, which will be televised on NBC Sports and streamed on YouTube, TikTok, Twitter, Twitch, Instagram and Facebook. Parents can visit RyansWorldShop.com/DRL to enter to win.

"The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is such a special moment for kids and families and we're proud to once again share the magic of Ryan's World through the Red Titan balloon," said Amanda Klecker, VP Marketing, pocket.watch. "This balloon has changed how the world sees YouTube creators and characters, and we're excited the Red Titan Universe continues to expand into new partnerships, including the new Roku special and Drone Racing League, offering additional ways kids and families can engage with Ryan's World."

Expanding upon the brand's commitment to meaningful kids and family content, Ryan's engagement with DRL will yield additional STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) content for Ryan's World, documenting his experience learning how to build and fly a racing drone with DRL's drone engineers. DRL is creating a new era of sports that brings high-speed competition in real life, as well as in virtual simulation and in the metaverse. For a limited time, Ryan's World Red Titan x DRL merchandise is available on the DRL Store with profits donated to FIRST® to provide young people with more opportunities to pursue STEM education.

"Kids love drone racing, and as a tech-powered sport, DRL brings the thrill of STEM education to fans of all ages," said Anne Marie Gianutsos, Chief Marketing Officer, DRL. "We're excited to team up with Ryan's World and support FIRST through our limited edition DRL x Red Titan merchandise collaboration, as we air DRL races on NBC and top streaming platforms all season long."

Families can also enjoy the Red Titan Universe this holiday season with a lineup of toys including Micro Mecha Titan ($29.99) exclusively available at Target, Titan Universe Mystery Fortress Playset ($39.99) exclusively available at Walmart, as well as Mega Mecha Titan Robot and MIGHTY Titan Mystery Egg, available at both retailers and other locations, including the Ryan's World Shop.

For more information about the pocket.watch roster of franchises and creators and its premium slate of content, visit pocket.watch, or check out @pocketwatchHQ on Instagram, /PocketwatchHQ on Facebook, @pocketwatchhq on TikTok @pocketwatchhq on Twitter, and pocketwatch-studios on LinkedIn.

Grand Prize Winner of the sweepstakes will receive VIP tickets to the DRL Drone Race in Miami , travel accommodations of $1,000 and the Red Titan DRL drone.

About Roku:

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku streaming players and TV-related audio devices are available in the U.S. and in select countries through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with service operators. Roku TV™ models are available in the U.S. and in select countries through licensing arrangements with TV OEM brands. Roku Smart Home products, including cameras, video doorbells, lighting, plugs, and more are available in the U.S. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. U.S.A.

About Drone Racing League (DRL):

The Drone Racing League (DRL) is the world's premier, professional drone racing property. The best drone pilots in the world fly in the league and millions of fans watch them race on NBC, YouTube, TikTok, Twitch, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. Combining groundbreaking technology and immersive drone racing, DRL is creating a new era of sports that brings high-speed competition IRL, in virtual simulation, and in the metaverse. Founded by Nicholas Horbaczewski in 2015, DRL is a privately held company headquartered in NYC. For more information, visit www.drl.io.

About FIRST®

FIRST® is a robotics community that prepares young people for the future through a suite of inclusive, team-based robotics programs for ages 4-18 (PreK-12) that can be facilitated in school or in structured after-school programs. Boosted by a global support system of volunteers, educators, and sponsors that include over 200 of the Fortune 500 companies, teams operate under a signature set of FIRST Core Values to conduct research, fundraise, design, build, and showcase their achievements during annual challenges. An international not-for-profit organization founded by accomplished inventor Dean Kamen in 1989, FIRST has a proven impact on STEM learning, interest, and skill-building well beyond high school. Participants and alumni of FIRST programs gain access to education and career discovery opportunities, connections to exclusive scholarships and employers, and a place in the FIRST community for life. Learn more at firstinspires.org.

About pocket.watch:

Pocket.watch is the leading studio building kids and family entertainment franchises with the most popular digital creators in the world. Pocket.watch harnesses the power of audiences built on YouTube and expands them across all types of diverse kids and family platforms and experiences. The company brings kids more of what they love from these creators by producing original video and audio content, mobile games, metaverse worlds, live events and robust consumer products lines ranging from toys to toothbrushes. Key pocket.watch franchises include Ryan's World, Love, Diana, Onyx Monster Mysteries and Toys and Colors: Kaleidoscope City.

The company's content library, consisting of tens of thousands of kids and family videos, is distributed globally on over 40 platforms, generating hundreds of millions of hours of viewership every month. The content library comprises many seasons of the company's breakthrough MishMash™ format alongside pocket.watch originals including the Emmy-nominated Ryan's Mystery Playdate and the animated series Onyx Monster Mysteries and Love, Diana Adventures.

Pocket.watch's gaming division, p.w Games, boasts multiple mobile game successes including Love, Diana Fashion Fabulous and Tag with Ryan, which together boast over 40 million downloads.

The company generates massive value for advertisers and digital creators through their in-house creative and media agency, clock.work, which creates best in class media and branded entertainment campaigns with the world's largest advertisers, marrying the massive reach of the pocket.watch network audience with custom integrations and scaled media programs across YouTube, YouTube Kids, mobile gaming, OTT channels and the metaverse.

Founded in 2017 by Chris M. Williams (CEO), the company's headquarters and filming studios are located in Culver City, Calif. The executive team includes studio veterans and visionaries from a mix of traditional and digital entertainment backgrounds, including Xavier Kochhar, Albie Hecht, Jon Moonves, and Kerry Tucker.

For more information about pocket.watch, please visit pocket.watch.

About Sunlight Entertainment:

Sunlight Entertainment is Ryan Kaji's family-owned and operated production company that develops family-friendly content that is driven to help kids learn. Founded in 2017, Sunlight Entertainment was created by Ryan and his family to help streamline the workflow of one of YouTube's largest kids' channels, Ryan's World. The company continues to grow and currently manages ten YouTube channels: Ryan's World, Ryan's World Español, Ryan's World in Japanese, EK Doodles, Ryan's Family Review, Vtubers, Combo Panda, Gus the Gummy Gator, The Studio Space and the Stick with Kaji - Podcast. Sunlight Entertainment employs a 30-person team of videographers, editors, animators, writers and voice actors to help produce live action and animated content -- releasing about 25 videos a week. Currently, Ryan's World has rapidly evolved from a toy review YouTube channel to a global kids play and entertainment brand through digital and broadcast entertainment, toys, and consumer products.

