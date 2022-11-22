Mercury Offers a Holiday Buyer's Guide for Insurance Savings

The average household is expected to spend $1,4551 on gifts this year.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season is in full swing across the country and consumers are turning their attention towards shopping for friends and family. Gifts including new tech gadgets, concert tickets and clothes top many people's wish lists this time of year and Mercury Insurance has compiled a list of some interesting options that may qualify for an insurance discount.

"The holidays are filled with the anticipation of giving and receiving gifts," said Randall Petro, Vice President & Chief Claims Officer at Mercury Insurance. "If you're looking to give something that can save you money and provide some added safety, Mercury Insurance has some ideas that will round out the perfect holiday wish list."

The following gifts are noteworthy to speak with your insurance agent about a possible discount:

Auto

Dashcam : This is an incredibly useful tool that will record everything that happens while you're driving, so you'll have peace of mind knowing there's a recording of any accidents.

A New Vehicle : If the holiday budget is a bit bigger this year, consider one of the most affordable : If the holiday budget is a bit bigger this year, consider one of the most affordable electric vehicles SUVs , or trucks

Driver Aides: A product that provides discounts while improving your driving is an alluring idea. MercuryGO is an app that uses telematics to produce a driving score. The better the score is, the greater discount applies to the policy. MercuryGO is available only in certain : A product that provides discounts while improving your driving is an alluring idea. MercuryGO is an app that uses telematics to produce a driving score. The better the score is, the greater discount applies to the policy. MercuryGO is available only in certain states

Home

Smart Fire Alarms/Sensors : These devices can monitor and alert you any time smoke is detected in your home. Whether it's by sounding the alarm, or sending you a push notification, these devices can alert you as soon as smoke has been detected.

Smart Leak Detection : The constant dripping from a leaking faucet is not only annoying, but it can make your water bill soar. Products such as Flume are designed to detect leaks and alert you. Mercury will California policyholders. : The constant dripping from a leaking faucet is not only annoying, but it can make your water bill soar. Products such as Flume are designed to detect leaks and alert you. Mercury will subsidize the purchase of this system forpolicyholders.

Security Systems: A home security system with remote 24/7 monitoring, pushing notifications if a window or door is opened, and some even have thermostat controls.

High quality insurance is a gift that truly keeps on giving. For more information on Mercury Insurance's available coverages and discounts, visit www.MercuryInsurance.com.

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier offering personal auto, homeowners, and renters insurance directly to consumers and through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Illinois, Georgia, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury also writes business owners, business auto, landlord, commercial multi-peril and mechanical protection insurance in various states.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultracompetitive rates with excellent customer service. Mercury has earned "A" ratings from A.M. Best and Fitch, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure.com. For more information visit www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on Twitter or Facebook.

